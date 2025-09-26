The Housemaid’s Author Has Seen Sydney Sweeney’s Film Adaptation, And She Made A Bold Claim

December can’t come soon enough for audiences to see the 2025 movie release of The Housemaid. Based on its chilling, dramatic trailer , I have a feeling we’ll all be in for a wild ride. If you’re already curious what the experience of seeing the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation will be like, The Housemaid author Freida McFadden has seen the Sydney Sweeney adaptation. And she’s got a bold claim to make!

The movie adaptation of Freida McFadden’s The Housemaid is sure to be entertaining, with A Simple Favor’s Paul Feig directing and Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried as the leads. We get to see a wealthy family’s new housekeeper discover what she’s gotten herself into as she learns of dark secrets that exist within the household.

While Seyfried and Sweeney had a fun time watching their thriller flick early , it appears that its author caught a glimpse of her book’s film adaptation too. McFadden took to Instagram to share her glowing review with a bold claim I didn’t see coming:

I was lucky enough to get to watch a sneak preview of The Housemaid movie, and I absolutely LOVED it! The second it was over, I turned to my husband in the theater and said, ‘Omg, I think it was better than the book!’ (And he said, ‘Yeah.’)

Better than the book?! That really says a lot coming from the author who first wrote the story. Then again, there have been plenty of movie adaptations that turn out to be just as good or better than the book . Even though one of its actors, Michele Morrone, said the psychological thriller will be faithful to its source material , maybe some creative liberties were added for the movie to heighten the tension or give more character development. That’s not always necessarily a bad thing if it enhances the story in a new way.

I can only imagine what it must feel like for an author to see their own book brought to life. To watch characters that have only existed in their imagination step off the page and onto the big screen must be an emotion like no other. Freida McFadden continued to speak more about what she loved about The Housemaid movie:

They captured everything that readers love about the novel! And the performances by all the actors were nothing short of incredible. It (almost) made me want to write another Housemaid book. (Almost!) The only problem is, I don’t know how I’m going to be able to wait until December to get to watch it again!

I know the feeling. Especially since director Paul Feig previously said people will be clutching their pearls while watching the new movie, sign me up! The more I hear about these early reviews of The Housemaid, the more I’m anticipating its release.

Based on Freida McFadden’s very positive review of her book adaptation of The Housemaid, I’m already excited for what the upcoming movie will bring us. As the best-selling author teases great performances with qualities that are better than her novel, I have a feeling we’ll all be in for a good time. Make sure to add the Sydney Sweeney-led movie to your watchlist, coming to theaters on December 19th.