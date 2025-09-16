The Trailer For The Housemaid Movie Is Finally Here, And It's Just The Right Amount Of Dramatic And Chilling

Of the movies set to release on what's left of the 2025 movie schedule, the book to screen adaptation of Freida McFadden's The Housemaid is undoubtedly on my list of must-sees. And based on the popularity of the psychological thriller, I know I'm not alone. While readers and lovers of suspenseful thrillers still have a couple of months wait for The Housemaid's release date, the wait for the trailer is over! Check it out above.

Following some first-look images of Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in Paul Feig's The Housemaid movie, we now have a look at some actual footage. The story follows Amanda Seyfried's Millie, a young woman desperate for work, who takes on the job of a housemaid for Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). While living in the attic of their home, Millie soon starts to suspect there are some strange and potentially dangerous things happening behind the doors of this wealthy family's home.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Set to Sabrina Carpenter's "Please Please Please," the trailer shows Millie interviewing for the housemaid job, being shown her tidy but creepy attic bedroom, and amidst what appears to be an idyllic household, we get glimpses of chaos, mystery and danger. This includes Sydney Sweeney's Millie intensely eating a sandwich, and a lot of sinister and mysterious facial expressions from pretty much every character at one point or another.

Also, can we talk about Amanda Seyfried's car-scream? That was a moment worth showing us twice, apparently, as we see it in the tease at the start of the trailer, and then again later when stuff is clearly hitting the fan.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

What exactly is going on here? Don't worry, I won't spoil it for you, but if you've read the book, you know the answer. What makes The Housemaid such a page-turner is that we're with Millie for this wild and unpredictable ride, as she tries to figure out what's really happening with the people she's working for. Based on the footage, which also gives us a glimpse of Michele Morrone as Enzo, the groundskeeper, it's looking like Paul Feig aims to take us on a similar journey, and I'm here for it.

The Housemaid arrives in theaters on December 19, 2025.

If you haven't read the book yet, you can pick up a copy of the popular novel at Amazon. There are also two other books that follow the first one in what went on to become a series.