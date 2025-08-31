Before He Plays Chris Farley, Paul Walter Hauser Opens Up About Chatting With Lorne Michaels, David Spade And More

Many still feel the absence of Saturday Night Live star Chris Farley, who passed away due to a drug overdose in 1997. In his five-season run on SNL, Farley brought an entertaining blend of high energy and outrageous physical comedy, which he infused into unforgettable characters. Given Farley's impact, it's not surprising that a biopic about him is in the works, with Paul Walter Hauser steps into his shoes, Now, Hauser is opening up about talking to Lorne Michaels, David Spade and Tim Meadows about Farley.

Work on the Chris Farley biopic has yet to officially begin, as Paul Walter Hauser recently revealed to EW that an official green light has yet to be given. While Hauser hasn't started preparing to deeply, his conversations with those in Farley's inner circle have apparently been invaluable for him. On the subject of having spoken to so many SNL bigwigs, Hauser said:

Right now, I've only really spoken with Lorne Michaels, Tim Meadows, and David Spade. They've all been super gracious and cool about it. And you know, I think it's a difficult subject to talk about because everyone feels horrible about how it went and how it ended, but there's also great glimmers of fond remembrance and humor as they retell some of the funniest stories about Chris.

I can understand the pain that comes with talking about a Hollywood icon who didn’t make it past the age of 40. Fans may mourn the loss, but it's hard to compare those feelings to those of the people who knew Farley personally. But, at the same time, it looks like Lorne Michaels and co. are doing their late cohort's memory well by sharing their "funniest stories" of him. These are personal recollections, but I'd be lying if I said I wouldn't want to be a fly on the wall while they're being shared.

Lorne Michaels, David Spade and Tim Meadows were close with the Airheads actor, but they all had different stories to tell Paul Walter Hauser. The Americana actor got real about what made each conversation different to him:

I think Lorne Michaels is more matter of fact. I think David Spade's more anecdotal, and he's probably understandably trying to think of some of the good times. And then I think Tim Meadows is the most interesting of the three that I've spoken to, 'cause he knew Chris the longest. He met Chris back in the Midwest before SNL.

I’d love to know what Lorne Michaels’ anecdotes on the comedy actor were about David Spade -- who was a good friend of Chris Farley's -- surely has some wonderful stories. And, since Tim Meadows got his start on Second City with Farley in 1989, he can likely speak to the Coneheads actor’s early comedic genius.

Previously, Paul Walter Hauser said the most “difficult” part of getting to play Farley had been worrying about how audiences would judge his portrayal. Biopics can be tricky for an actor, as they're about more than just putting on an impression or impersonation. An actor has to embody the spirit of the person they're portraying. Still, Hauser is smart to be chatting with those who knew Farley, and I'd imagine that a story like the one Tim Meadows shared with him will help inform his work:

So I heard a lot of good stories of, like, Chris and Tim going to art house films and then walking around Chicago for two hours after the movie, just talking about the movie and having intellectual conversations and creative conversations that weren't so much about fame or money or anything of a high-status nature. It was more that they were really grateful and present. And motivated in the place they were in at that time.

The Chris Farley biopic may still be in the early stages of development, but I’m already confident Hauser has got this big role in the bag. He’s shown his acting chops in films like I, Tonya, Richard Jewell and BlacKkKlansman. Of course, he's also a natural born comedic actor, as evidenced by his work in the 2025 movie releaseThe Naked Gun and the hit show Cobra Kai. The Emmy winner is a multi-faceted actor who I'm sure can play out Farley’s comedic highs as well as his tough battles with addiction and more.

Paul Walter Hauser just continues to prove just why he's one of the most thoughtful actors working in show business today. Here's hoping that he's able to use those stories from Chris Farley's friends and colleagues to help his performance in the film, which I also hope does get the green light. In the meantime, check out Hauser in both Americana and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which are in theaters now.