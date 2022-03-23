Ben Affleck And JLo Dropping Major Cash On 17-Bathroom Home, But They’re Saving A Little Money Thanks To Fast Food Lunch

Celebrities: they’re just like us. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have dropped some major cash on a new mansion with a whopping 17 bathrooms , but they still found a way to save a buck thanks to a quick fast food lunch date.

TMZ spotted Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck grabbing a cheap lunch at a McDonald’s drive-thru last Saturday after the duo bought some swanky new real estate in Beverly Hills. JLo’s love don’t cost a thing, and neither did her meal: the dancing diva reportedly enjoyed a Big Mac and fries, while her current beau Ben Affleck snacked on a UMS (unidentified McDonald’s sandwich). All all, their lunch probably came in at under ten bucks - a steal and a bargain, considering their latest investment.

After all, the couple’s thrifty dining habits have a plausible explanation. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently cemented their relationship status when they bought a ritzy mansion in LA. The huge pad reportedly boasts over 20,000 square feet of living space that includes 17 bathrooms, 10 bedrooms, several kitchens, a pool, and a home gym. It’s unclear how many Big Macs a place like that would cost, but it’s probably safe to say Lopez and Affleck may be pinching pennies on a few more meals.

According to TMZ, the couple is intending to combine their families on their new property. They were recently photographed visiting their estate with a few family members, as well as taking pics of the interior - perhaps for a future home tour with Architectural Digest? The interior remains a mystery, but the stunning exterior is framed by trees and allegedly has incredible views of the surrounding hills.

While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might have signed the contract on their new home, they probably won’t be spending too much time there. Ben Affleck just starred in Deep Water alongside Ana de Armas, and he’s also set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the DC Extended Universe. His version of the Dark Knight will reappear in The Flash in a crossover with Micheal Keaton’s incarnation, who brought the Caped Crusader to life in Tim Burton’s Batman films.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez just released the romantic comedy Marry Me with Owen Wilson, and she’ll star in Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel this summer. To add to her already busy schedule, Jennifer Lopez will be featured in the action film The Mother.