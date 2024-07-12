Brie Larson Rocked The Cutest Sundresses And Swimwear On Her Tropical Vacation, And It’s Her Best Take On Summer Yet

Last year, Brie Larson was on her work grind, releasing The Marvels, Fast X and Lessons in Chemistry. Now, in 2024, she’s been traveling the world and stunning us all with amazing looks, making her serious vacation goals. Of course, last year, Larson proved that she was summer goals . But now, her latest tropical photo dump has added to her lexicon of summery posts, and I’m simply striving to have this much fashionable fun in the sun.

Taking to Instagram to post seven videos from her tropical trip, Brie Larson stunned in the cutest sundresses and swimwear while giving her fans a peek into what she’s been up to lately.

A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson) A photo posted by on

OK, let’s break this amazing post down. The first video features Larson taking a dip in a pool while wearing a cute red, black and white striped bikini. Video two shows her wearing an adorable denim bucket hat while looking up at all the colorful flags above her. That’s followed by a video of a resort that appears to be by the ocean, and a clip of her wearing the prettiest black flowy dress while holding an award up in the air during Filming Italy 2024 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

Up Next (Image credit: 20th Century Fox) Upcoming Marvel Movies: Release Dates For Phase 5 And Phase 6

Along with her beachy and glamorous posts, the actress also uploaded a video of what looks like a tour of ancient ruins and a silly clip of a restaurant that features a sign that says “VIP, Very Important Pig.”

The grand finale of this post was a lovely video of her walking down the beach in a sweet tan and brown sundress.

We kind of got it all with this dump from Brie Larson, and I’m so here for it! Her vacation and recreational posts are some of my favorites, and I’m seriously just trying to have as much fun as she seems to be having.

From posting about her “self-care” in the sauna to rocking the coolest blazer and mini shorts in Venice, Larson appears to be living her best life. And she's clearly keeping that going with her latest trip.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Along with her travels, Larson has also popped up at events wearing the cutest looks. She matched with Alexandra Daddario at Filming Italy 2024. And, earlier this year, she channeled Claudia Schiffer for the SAG Awards . No matter the occasion, she’s always looking fabulous, and her latest summer post proved the point even further.