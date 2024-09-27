Brie Larson’s Stunning Take On The Little Black Dress Paired With Tights Is Giving Me All The Fall Vibes

Brie Larson may be known for her superhero role as Captain Marvel in MCU movies , but she’s also quite the fashionista. She already welcomed the summer season wearing the cutest sundresses and swimwear . Now that summer is over, the Oscar winner shows off her latest outfit in the form of a little black dress paired with tights that remind me that fall is here.

We’ve seen Brie Larson rock black dresses before. She once wore the same black dress with fellow actress Alexandria Daddario that had white polka dots on it as well as a gorgeous black gown she wore while eating pizza . But this new black dress that she posed for on her Instagram is just ringing the fall vibes we could use right now:

Seeing Brie Larson sporting this little black dress with tights makes me feel like I’m looking at this generation’s Grace Kelly. With black heels to complete this classy outfit, the Room actress has on a short black dress with a deep V-neck complimented with a cute little bow in the middle. Another important aspect that impressed me with this photoshoot is the way the light reflects on the Lessons in Chemistry actress casting a deep shadow behind to accompany her. Whether she’s looking directly at the camera or away, you can tell Larson is working that fall look.

It appears that black is quite the fall color this fall season, and a lot of celebrities are fashioning it. At Paris Fashion Week, Zoë Kravitz was styling wearing a sheer little black dress . Sydney Sweeney also went full goth with her black dress at the Armani Beauty Passione Party with only florals covering her chest. And you can’t forget Reese Witherspoon’s breathtakingly stunning Audrey Hepburn-like black dress she wore at the Emmys. No matter what style or floor length, black dresses are telling the public the fall season is here.

Other than rocking little black dresses, Brie Larson has plenty to look forward to in her near future. While it appears she doesn’t have any film roles lined up just yet, she’ll be making her West End debut playing the title role in Elektra in 2025. She’ll also be bringing her director chops once again to Lady Business about a pair of female entrepreneurs who make up an imaginary male founder for their business to be taken seriously. Even though Larson has made a big name in the MCU world, it’s nice that she’s willing to branch out into other different projects to expand her talents.

You know fall is here when Brie Larson wears a beautiful little black dress that shows what a classic beauty she is. I can’t wait to see what other outfits she’ll pose in throughout fall that’ll show off her picturesque appearance. Take a look at our 2024 movie releases so you’re caught up on Larson’s upcoming film projects.