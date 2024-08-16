Britney Spears' Ex Just Weighed In On Her Upcoming Biopic: 'I Just Hope They Have Her Approval'

Few celebrities have had quite as much headline-fueling fame as the Princess of Pop, Britney Spears. She and her ex Sam Asghari filed for divorce after years together, and he's part of the Traitors Season 3 cast list. But his famous ex is also making moves, including Britney's announcement that her tell-all novel The Woman in Me is getting the biopic treatment. And now Asghari has broken his silence on the subject, being quoted saying "I just hope they have her approval".

When fans rallied around the #FreeBritney movement to reach an end to her conservatorship, they also applauded Sam Asghari for making Spears so happy. But now they've split, and Asghari is seemingly unable to speak about her on The Traitors. But during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, he spoke about the upcoming biopic, offering:

I just hope that they have her approval on everything. And that they do justice by her legacy because it's a really strong one.

Pretty classy response. Despite whatever went down in their relationship, it sounds like he wants the best for Britney... especially in relation to her upcoming musical biopic that'll be directed by Jon M. Chu.

While fans have to wait to see how Asghari does on The Traitors (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription), he's been keeping busy with other projects like the upcoming John Cena movie Jackpot. In the same interview with ET, he was asked who should play him in The Woman In Me, and he sidestepped the query, saying:

I'd like to focus on these films. And I want to play other characters as well. So I'm really just focusing on my craft.

Fair point. Asghari is just going to focus on his own career, rather than getting too into the weeds related to the upcoming Britney Spears movie. Still, it would make sense if he was a character that popped up eventually.

Of course, the biggest casting question fans have is who might play Britney, as well as Justin Timberlake. The memoir was brutally honest about her time with Timberlake, including when Spears was encouraged to have an abortion. Given how she and the NSYNC singer knew each other from an early age before even dating, he could be a fairly large character in the developing movie.

Not much is known about the movie adaptation of The Woman In Me, but it's expected to be directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M. Chu and produced by Marc Platt. And whoever ends up playing Britney is going to have some seriously big shoes to fill.

Only time will tell what's coming in the Britney movie has it continues development. For now, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater next year.