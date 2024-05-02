Daniel Radcliffe And Erin Darke Keep A Low Profile. Which Is Why His Comments About How She’s Helped Him Deal With Fame Are Sweet And Unexpected

Ever since Daniel Radcliffe was a pre-teen, he rose at high speeds to fame starring in the Harry Potter movies playing “The Boy Who Lived.” Outside taking on wild roles and hitting the stage in the successful Broadway show Merrily We Roll Along , he’s been in a serious relationship with Kill Your Darlings co-star Erin Darke with whom they share a son together . While the two stars have kept their relationship low profile, that makes Radcliffe’s sweet comments about his girlfriend helping him deal with fame all the more unexpected and memorable.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke may have dated for more than a decade, but you don’t exactly see these two make high-profile appearances together all the time. In fact, their first red carpet in years was back in 2022 for the premiere of his action-adventure comedy film The Lost City. However, that’s the way they like it. While speaking to The Atlantic , the Harry Potter star explained how his partner has kept him on his toes on how to handle the overwhelmingness of fame.

I have learned so much from her about my own boundaries. Very occasionally, people will come up to me in the street and be very weird or rude or something like that. And she has given me a sense over the years of: You don’t have to just be nice to everyone when they’re weird with you. She’s given me some sense of my own autonomy, I guess.

It’s always helpful to date someone in the same business as you who knows what they’re talking about. Daniel Radcliffe has been thwarting off paparazzi throughout the course of his career. He even had to use unusual methods to keep them away from him like wearing the same outfit every day to confuse them. The stress of people watching the Swiss Army Man actor all the time really got to him in his late teens that he turned to alcohol to deal with fame . Fortunately, Radcliffe has a better method of support now to teach him about establishing boundaries around weird fans.

You may not see Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke attached at the hip all the time in public, but it doesn’t mean the love isn’t there. Their romance first started to blossom when Darke saw Radcliffe’s perm in Kill Your Darlings and was apparently really digging the look. I can only imagine how she felt seeing her boyfriend bring back the perm playing Weird Al in the biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story even if it was a wig. Now we know the perm look can clearly be a real turn-on for some women!

When the Miracle Workers co-stars do make public appearances, it’s incredibly cute to see. Last July, the two were seen out and about with their newborn baby on the picket line as a family at the WGA writers strike . Those photos brought me absolute joy seeing Darke hold her son’s little foot.

Daniel Radcliffe has learned to juggle acting with fatherhood as he found working on the Broadway stage easier than a filming schedule . After all, he’s able to attend stage rehearsals when his son is asleep at night and gets to spend time with his wide-awake son in the daytime. While the British actor doesn't plan to stop being in films, he did admit being a dad will impact his Hollywood career in being more choosy with his roles so he can continue spending time with his kid.

Celebrity couple Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke may keep their relationship on the down low from the public. But when the Tony Award nominee does talk about his partner and how she's a source of comfort dealing with fame, it’s all the more unexpected and sweet to hear. Take a look at our 2024 movie schedule in case these two stars turn up there.