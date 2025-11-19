Daniel Radcliffe Still Can't Believe 'Cool Kid' Tom Felton Saw Him As A ‘Big Inspiration’ Ahead Of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Debut

Tom Felton is making a lot of Harry Potter fans’ dreams come true right now as he is reprising his role as Draco Malfoy on the Broadway stage in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. It’s a big step for Felton, who had not done Broadway previously, but the actor previously spoke about what a “big inspiration” co-star Daniel Radcliffe’s Broadway career had been. It’s a fact that Daniel Radcliffe himself is having a bit of trouble reconciling.

Radcliffe recently appeared on GMA, where he was shown Felton’s comments about the way he had inspired Felton to come to Broadway. The former Harry Potter actor admitted it was a weird thing to hear, because he always saw Felton as the “cool kid” on the set. Radcliffe said:

Tom’s older than me. He was always like the cool kid growing up. It’s crazy that he would think of me as an inspiration for anything, but that’s really sweet.

Daniel Radcliffe has been making regular appearances on Broadway since wrapping up his time as Harry Potter. He recently won a Tony Award for his efforts for his performance in Merrily We Roll Along.

Felton recently made his debut on the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage. Video of Felton’s first scene went viral, showing the audience absolutely stopping the show with cheers when he delivered his first line, something he could only do when the applause died down.

The fact that Felton was the cool older kid on the set of the Harry Potter films was likely quite important at the time the movies were being made. All this time later, a great deal has changed, but Daniel Radcliffe still sees Felton in that light to some degree.

The Harry Potter cast all became quite close friends during the decade they made the movies together. We frequently see various members of the cast reuniting when they have the chance. It sounds like Radcliffe and Felton may find time to hang out as well, as Radcliffe says one of the reasons he’s excited for Felton being on Broadway is that they’ll both be in New York. He continued:

I‘m super excited that he’s in this and that he’s doing Broadway and doing the show. Yeah, it’s really lovely. And I’m excited that he’s going to be in the city, and I will get to see him.

Daniel Radcliffe is a favorite paparazzi target in New York, and one can imagine the photographers will be going into overdrive if Radcliffe and Felton are spotted together out on the town. There should be plenty of time for the pair to get together, as Felton will be performing in Cursed Child through March 2026.