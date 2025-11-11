Tom Felton Returns As ‘Daddy Draco’ This Week, And Slytherin Fans Cannot Get Enough

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the stage play that continues the story of the bespectacled wizard – is on the cusp of returning to Broadway. This time around, though, the production will have a key Wizarding World alum in the mix as Tom Felton is starring in it this time around. Felton is reprising his famous role as Slytherin member and resident Hogwarts bully Draco Malfoy. Since his casting was revealing, Felton has expressed excitement about playing Malfoy again and, just ahead of his stage debut, fans are getting hyped.

Those who are familiar with The Cursed Child’s plot likely know that Draco is no longer just the cocky rival to The Boy Who Lived. In the play, Malfoy is now father to a young son by the name of Scorpius. Felton seems to be relishing the opportunity to play an older version of Draco as evidenced by comments he’s shared since his casting was revealed. This week marks Felton’s first show, and he celebrated by sharing a photo of himself in character. Check out his Instagram post, which also includes a two-word caption:

“Shall we” is a perfect way to invite fans back into not just the life of Draco Malfoy but the Wizarding World as a whole. Based on the comments that are being left under the post, fans are more than ready to see “Daddy Draco.” Take a look at what some of the Slytherin devotees have said:

It’s somewhat surreal to think that Tom Felton is actually donning his blonde locks again – this time, thanks to a wig and not hair dye – and playing Malfoy again. Fans seem incredibly enthusiastic about this reprisal, though I’d argue Felton may be even more psyched than they are. On Instagram, the British actor also shared a number of fun Potter-centric story posts, with one featuring a throwback promo photo of him as Malfoy, with the caption, “a few things happened since”. Felton also dropped a sweet photo involving his dogs:

These past several months have seen the Ophelia alum sharing behind-the-scenes info about his return as Malfoy. He previously revealed that he “cried” during his first fitting for The Cursed Child, and he also posted about the show’s first table read. Felton also revealed that he’s been working on some of the more nuanced aspects of the character. As part of that preparation, he’s been “warming up” his “Pottahs.”

At this time, Tom Felton has also received support from some of his fellow Wizarding World alums. His on-screen father, Jason Isaacs, has been gushing about his reprisal of Draco and has been showing him a considerable amount of love. Felton also revealed he’s been receiving tips from Daniel Radcliffe, as the Tony winner has wisdom regarding the finer points of stage acting.

It goes without saying that there are certainly expectations when it comes to Felton once again taking up his wand and jumping back into character as Draco Malfoy. At the very least, though, it seems Felton has a swath of fans – and friends – in his corner to support him. The star’s 19-week engagement with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child starts today, November 11. Also, those who are feeling nostalgic for the original eight films can stream those now with an HBO Max subscription.