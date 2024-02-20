It’s Not Just Margot Robbie Dressing Like Her Famous Character On Red Carpets This Year. Emma Stone Just Followed Suit

Poor Things has proven to be one of the best things to happen for Emma Stone. The Best Actress contender continues to kill, it as she just won a BAFTA for her critically acclaimed performance in the Yorgos Lanthimos movie . Not only were heads turning at this awards ceremony for the victorious wins accomplished, but the incredible fashions displayed on the red carpet. Just like Margot Robbie has been wearing famous Barbie outfits on the red carpet, Emma Stone followed suit with a dress that Bella Baxter would approve of wearing.

EStone previously channeled her resurrected character on the red carpet wearing a gorgeous dress with carefully placed cutouts at the New York premiere of Poor Things. You’d think she bought that dress in the pastel world of the Oscar-nominated flick. According to The Guardian , Stone decided to channel the Victorian-era woman at the BAFTAs with an ensemble that would make you question if the La La Land star was standing at the podium or Bella Baxter. Take a look at the eye-gazing fashion below:

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Bella Baxter was known for her steampunk Victorian-era taste with those puffed sleeves and pastels. What made these costumes so brilliant was incorporating its blend of the Victorian era and sci-fi, which benefitted well to Emma Stone’s weirdest movie . Just when we couldn’t get the Poor Things female lead out of our minds, she decided to pay homage to her on the BAFTAs red carpet with a dress that’s screaming ruffles and brightly-colored pastels.

This vintage-style salmon-pink gown with one giant ruffled sleeve was not a dress just thrown on for the event. Designer Louis Vuitton spent 450 hours creating this masterpiece. Stylist Petra Flannery also felt the ensemble would work well with The Curse actress to further connect with Emma Stone's character “and Bella’s spirit.” One of the best accessories that went well with that dress was the BAFTA trophy the Easy A actress held proudly in her hand for Best Actress. An outfit fit for a winner.

It appears that a glowing trend for red carpet fashions these days is showing off looks that honor the characters that these stars plated. Barbie’s Margot Robbie, after all, was a total pro in showing us how it was done sporting the Mattel Inc. doll’s looks. Not only was she the only star in the Greta Gerwig film to bust out Barbiecore on the press tour , she also channeled the iconic doll at the Golden Globes by wearing a flowing pink dress that looked like it came straight out of her Barbie Mansion closet.

Just when she jokingly said she threw out all of her pink wardrobe , Margot Robbie dazzled us again in the Barbiecore wearing a black-and-pink Giorgio Armani Privé dress. Take a look at the stunning BAFTAs outfit below:

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)