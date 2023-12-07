Emma Stone Wore A Gorgeous Dress With A Bold Necklace And All The Carefully Placed Cutouts, And I Love That Mark Ruffalo Matched

There are a few incredible things we know for certain about Poor Things . One: This is Emma Stone’s weirdest and most exciting movie yet, and she turns in a fabulous performance. And two: Her co-star Mark Ruffalo plays a rake amazingly . These two shine as a couple of the many marvelous characters in Yorgos Lanthimos’ film. Now, they’re showing why they are the best again through their fashion choices for the film’s premiere, which featured the actress wearing a gorgeous cutout dress and the actor matching.

Emma Stone Stunned In Gorgeous Cutout Gown And Bold Necklace

Throughout the last year, we’ve seen celebs rock cutout dresses that show off just how unique, daring and fun this fashion trend can be. So, as Poor Things approaches its release on the 2023 film schedule , Emma Stone decided to share her take on the trend, and of course, she looks stunning, check it out:

(Image credit: Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

As you can see, the yellow dress features carefully placed cutouts – it honestly kind of reminds me of Beyonce’s strategically placed hand bodysuit from the Renaissance tour – all around it. The cutouts run throughout the dress, and silver rhinestones work with the yellow fabric and cutouts to create a cohesive and gorgeous look that’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Overall, It’s a unique take on this kind of dress, and it aesthetically fits perfectly into the pastel world of Poor Things.

The dress is custom Louis Vuitton, per People , and Stone paired it with a statement flower choker from the same designer. On top of the lovely look, she also went back to her signature red hair. Overall, the entire ensemble is perfect, all the colors worked seamlessly together, and she paid homage to Poor Things in a brilliant way.

And if you can believe it, this fashion moment gets better, because Mark Ruffalo was matching with Emma Stone!

To Make Matters Even Better, Poor Things Co-Stars Mark Ruffalo And Emma Stone Matched

On top of Emma Stone rocking a gorgeous cutout dress to celebrate her character Bella and Poor Things, her co-star Mark Ruffalo was also on his fashion A-game. The actor showed up to the premiere of the film in an all-black suit that featured a fun little floral flourish, much like the flower the Bella Baxter actress was wearing, check it out:

(Image credit: Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

The photo above shows the two smiling at each other while standing hand-in-hand. While this image would be adorable no matter what they were wearing, the fact that they’re matching makes it so much better. The black sparkling flower on Ruffalo’s blazer ties in perfectly with Stone’s bold black chocker, and I’m obsessed.

Alone, this is an incredible fashion moment. However, considering the love for Poor Things, and the fact that this is already being considered one of Ruffalo and Stone’s best movies makes it even better. They both look so happy, and their outfits perfectly match the energy of the event and the film.

Along with these two actors having incredible style off-screen, one of the fantastic elements of their new film is its fashion. So, to see Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in more fabulous outfits, and to witness them turn in career-best performances, you can catch Poor Things in theaters starting December 8.