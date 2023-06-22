Extraction 2 Really Has Me Wondering If Chris Hemsworth Should Do More Action Movies Over Further Thor Appearances

Extraction 2 is just what the franchise needed, with CinemaBlend's own Corey Chichizola saying in his review that it's more thrilling than the original. I agree with Corey, of course, and would add that Chris Hemsworth's latest action film delivers on everything that made the first movie great and amplifies it. You really don't see action movies like these anymore, and rarely action heroes as built for it as Hemsworth. It really has me thinking, should he be focusing more on action films as he heads into his 40s, or should he sign up for more Thor appearances?

It's a question that, let's be honest, none of us have any control over. Chris Hemsworth is ultimately going to do what he wants to do. With that said, we're free to advocate all day, and I personally think it's time for the sun to set on Thor and for Hemsworth to dedicate the next chapter of his career to badass action movies. It's a bold statement, but one that has merit once I explain my reasoning.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Chris Hemsworth Needed Thor At The Start Of His Career, But Not So Much Anymore.

I think we can all agree that outside of his glorious five minutes in Star Trek as James T. Kirk's father, it was through Thor that a majority of the world got to properly know Chris Hemsworth. He packed on the muscle for his Marvel role and ended up crushing it. Hemsworth totally earned those follow-up appearances and solo movies, and I don't think Marvel could've found a better Thor if they tried.

There is an alternate universe, however, in which Chris Hemsworth instead joined the movie Shadow Runner, an action movie about a former Navy SEAL that never saw the light of day (via Movie Insider). We also know that Hemsworth starred in the remake of Red Dawn, which bombed, but was also an action vehicle. There were certainly those in Hollywood who saw Hemsworth as an action star back then, but when the Marvel money is rolling in, why not let him do what he does best and save his one-offs for roles like Cabin In The Woods?

The MCU was bigger than Chris Hemsworth back then, but after his numerous appearances in the franchises, including four solo movies, I think Hemsworth is well within his rights to walk away from the role and pursue more action-related projects. Hell, I'd argue that it's past due given Love And Thunder, which I don't think had the quality we all hoped it'd have after Ragnarok.

Hemsworth can't, won't and frankly shouldn't portray Thor forever. I don't think it's unfair to say that, given movies like Extraction 2, he's doing more for Marvel by staying a part of the universe than he's getting out of it. He's a big enough name now he's earned the drawing power to stand on his own, and movies like the one being streamed by many with a Netflix subscription is proof.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

How Many More Thor Appearances Does Chris Hemsworth Have On The Way?

Chris Hemsworth once said that making Extraction 2 was the hardest thing he's ever done, but the product delivered was well worth it and something he'd love to bring to Marvel if he ever made another appearance. He later clarified that he's willing to do it provided audiences aren't rolling their eyes at seeing the character and they can continue to find fun ways to reinvent Thor. Hemsworth is also aware of the criticism Love and Thunder received via his son, so I think he wants Marvel to come to him with something different.

From the way Chris Hemsworth is talking, it feels like he's not contractually on the line for more appearances as Thor. With that said, Marvel has two more Avengers movies on the way, and with limited MCU legacy characters currently in the universe to tie into those movies, I think it's a possibility that he'll at least be offered roles in future installments.

It's also possible that depending on how much it wants Thor involved in those movies, Marvel could offer a pretty penny for an appearance by the God of Thunder. Hemsworth already reportedly made close to what Chris Evans made for his appearance in Endgame, so he could be closer to seeing a Robert Downey Jr. paycheck when the next two Avengers movies roll around. Obviously I can't presume to know what Marvel wants or what it'll offer, so this is all purely speculation.

All of this is to say that if Chris Hemsworth is game to do more Thor movies or appearances, I can understand why. He clearly enjoys the role, and it's a part of his legacy. Love and Thunder is an opportunity for the character to ride off into the sunset, but I think we all know someone could write him a better ending.

(Image credit: Jasin Boland/Netflix)

Regardless Of What Happens, Extraction 3 Is In The Works

Maybe Chris Hemsworth is going to spend the next decade releasing some of the greatest action movies we'll ever see, or maybe he'll play Thor in a few movies. Hell, he might even do a mixture of both. The only thing we know for sure is that Chris Hemsworth confirmed that Extraction 3 is already in discussion, and that's something to be excited about.

This isn't because Extraction 2 is the best action film of all time, or even in 2023. I will fight tooth and nail, though, that its success screams that the market is here for the Chris Hemsworth action movie era, and there are plenty more franchises for him to conquer. We need a new era of action heroes, and he's the perfect face to be leading the charge. I'm ready if and when the time comes, and I do really hope it's more of a when because I'd much rather see that than more Thor appearances.

Both Extraction movies are currently available to stream on Netflix, and we all know that Disney+ subscribers can easily access the Thor movies. Thanks to streaming, we'll be able to enjoy both for years to come and let the chips fall where they may in the future.