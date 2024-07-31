Reese Witherspoon And Gwyneth Paltrow Hung Out With Cameron Diaz In The Hamptons, And It's Giving Summer

There is no denying that it’s summer in New York. The days have been incredibly hot, and there's no better way to spend it than being as close to the water as possible. It seems like celebs are in agreement, as east coasters have been flocking to the Hamptons to enjoy the summer weather. Jennifer Lopez posted photos of herself enjoying the New York vacation spot , and despite controversy, Justin Timberlake has also been spotted out and about in the area. Now, Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz, and Gwyneth Paltrow are having some girl time in the sun, and are showing that blondes indeed seem to have the most fun.

After retiring from acting, Cameron Diaz has focused her time on her wine brand Avaline , which is becoming more and more popular. This weekend, the Charlie's Angels star celebrated the fourth anniversary of the brand, and invited some friends to join in on a wine-filled afternoon, as well as a candlelight dinner when the sun went down. Two of the most notable attendees were Paltrow and Witherspoon, who both looked adorable in their sundresses alongside Diaz. You can see a photo from the gathering from Diaz’s Instagram below:

I love that these stars are such good friends. They have showcased their bond before on social media, as Witherspoon wished Paltrow a Happy Birthday a few years ago online, and Diaz has joined Paltrow on her Goop podcast where the ladies have gabbed about health, wellness, and their acting careers. I love to see the support extend past online love, and Paltrow and Witherspoon were there to support their friend at such a momentous point in her career.

Also, I can’t help but notice how fun the event looks. Everyone is dressed perfectly in the beautiful Hamptons weather. The party seems to be mostly women, championing another woman’s achievement while sipping delicious wine in the afternoon. The big smiles also can’t be ignored, which brightens up photos and accompanies their chic summer outfits. I can imagine this was probably a sought-after invite, as Diaz mentioned that she kept the gathering to close friends.

Seeing this trio together makes me want to see them all together on the big screen. Diaz is mostly retired, only briefly returning to her craft for the upcoming Netflix film Back In Action. Paltrow is also retired, focusing Goop full time after announcing that Avengers: Endgame would be her final film . However, Reese Witherspoon has a flourishing production company in Hello Sunshine, so if anyone can convince these girls to do another film, it’s Witherspoon. They already have wonderful chemistry off-screen, and it would be so cool to see this translate on the big screen. It may be out of the question now, as Avaline is clearly thriving, but I’m keeping my fingers crossed.

When these ladies aren’t celebrating the wine brand in the Hamptons, they are taking on other badass ventures. You can see Cameron Diaz alongside Jamie Foxx in Back In Action, which will be available for Netflix subscribers on November 15th 2024. You can also check out Reese Witherspoon in the most recent season of The Morning Show, which is streaming now with an AppleTV+ subscription . In addition, Gwyneth Paltrow is still a leading name in the wellness industry, and you can check out her latest developments on Goop.com .