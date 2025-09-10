Brett Goldstein Got Candid About Dealing With Jennifer Lopez Dating Rumors As A 'Very Private Person'

Brett Goldstein is entering his romance era on screen with his romantic entry on the 2025 movie schedule titled All of You. However, when it comes to real-life romance, he keeps that out of the public eye. Although as he worked with Jennifer Lopez on a new rom-com called Office Romance, rumors that the Ted Lasso star and singer were dating started to swirl around. Now, he’s reacted to that speculation and how he’s handled it as “a very private person.”

JLo and Goldstein wrapped Office Romance back in May, and earlier this spring, there were allegations that it was a “flirt fest” between them on set. However, a real-life romance has not been confirmed or denied. During an interview with InStyle , the actor was asked about becoming even more recognizable as he stars in a Netflix romance opposite a very famous and beloved actress and singer, and when questioned about this not being something he thinks about often, he said:

If you want me to have a panic attack. I'm the luckiest man in the world, and I'm doing exactly what I want to. I'm also a very private person, and it's complicated.

Considering the success of Ted Lasso, which is one of Apple TV+’s best shows and a project for which Goldstein won two Emmys for playing Roy Kent, he’s become quite famous. However, there’s no question that a project like Office Romance and a connection to Jennifer Lopez has the power to catapult him into a new level of stardom.

That’s started to happen just because he’s in the film with Jennifer Lopez. Now, there’s speculation about their personal relationship, and some wonder if they’re romantically involved. When those rumors were brought up to Goldstein, he responded in a “decidedly more resigned” way, saying:

Yeah, that sort of thing isn't my favorite. It's near impossible, but, ideally, you just don't look at any of that stuff because it will make you very uncomfortable. And maybe I should just be flattered that anyone could think that that would be a thing, you know what I mean?

That last question seemingly implies that there’s nothing going on between the two. However, overall, we really don’t know what Goldstein and Lopez’s relationship is like off-screen. Considering how private the Shrinking co-creator is, it wouldn’t be surprising if we don’t get to know. But you really never know, so if we learn more, we’ll keep you posted. And for now, let’s talk about what we do know, which is what these two are up to professionally.

Office Romance, which Goldstein co-wrote with Joe Kelly (one of Ted Lasso’s co-creators), has wrapped, and according to this story, it should come out on the 2026 movie schedule in the spring.

Meanwhile, Goldstein's other romantic movie he’s leading, All of You , will be available for those with an Apple TV+ subscription on September 26. He’s working on Ted Lasso Season 4 and Shrinking Season 3 as well; however, those don’t have release dates yet.

As for Lopez, her movie Kiss of the Spider Woman premiered at Sundance earlier this year and will hit theaters on October 10.

That’s what we do know about Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez’s lives at the moment. And as we learn more about these projects, their movie together and their thoughts and feelings about the rumors and speculation surrounding them, we’ll be sure to keep you informed.