Halloween Ends’ Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals What She Learned On Set, Teases Fans Will Be ‘Very Happy’ With Blumhouse's Threequel

The past decade has been a good time to be a horror fan, as a variety of acclaimed projects have been released, many of which came from Blumhouse Productions. The studio brought one of the best horror movies back to theaters with the 2018 Hallowen movie, which was expanded to full on trilogy. Said trilogy will be completed with Halloween Ends, and Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed what she learned on set, and teased that fans will be “very happy” with the threequel.

In addition to ending the current slasher trilogy Halloween Ends will also seemingly mark Jamie Lee Curtis’ final performance as franchise hero Laurie Strode. The pressure is on, and the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress is still learning lessons despite playing Laurie for all these years. As she told Salon , filming her swan song as the beloved character taught her the true meaning of the term “final girl.” Curtis shared:

It was deeply emotional and cathartic. I mean, when you call her a final girl — I never really understood how important that name was until I made this last movie. And now I really understand it. And I think you’ll be very happy.

I’m not crying, you're crying. While the contents of Halloween Ends are currently a complete mystery to the moviegoing public, it sounds like filming was an emotional experience for Jamie Lee Curtis. After all, it’s seemingly her goodbye to the character that she’s been playing on and off since 1978. And it sounds like she’s happy with the contents of the highly anticipated slasher. Is it October yet?

Jamie Lee Curtis’ comments come as she’s been having a seriously killer few years. As previously mentioned, she starred alongside Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everything All at Once , which was a massive critical and box office success for A24 . Curtis also had a killer performance in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, and will appear in the upcoming film adaptation of the video game Borderlands.

Despite all that going on, Jamie Lee Curtis’ name remains synonymous with her time as Halloween’s Laurie Strode, making her one of the biggest scream queens of all time. While Laurie is and will always be a quintessential final girl, Curtis says she learned more about that title while filming Halloween Ends. Does that mean that the movie’s other characters are all going to die? Let’s hope not; Laurie has already lost so much .

Given her passion for the franchise, Jamie Lee Curtis’ comments about Halloween Ends should help buoy anticipation until David Gordon Green’s final installment in his trilogy is released. There’s only limited information about the movie currently available, but it’s expected to feature a time jump that will allow the timeline in-universe to catch up to us IRL. It’ll be fascinating to see how those years have affected Laurie’s relationship with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matcihak), as well as fellow survivor Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards).