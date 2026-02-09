Insiders Claim There Were Problems With Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Hanging With Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Well Before The Lawsuit Drama

Being one of the biggest stars on planet Earth, Taylor Swift's personal relationships are going to be a major topic of interest among fans. Her engagement to Travis Kelce nearly broke the internet when it was announced last year. However, it seems that the relationship may have put a strain on another of Swift’s high-profile relationships, with actress Blake Lively.

The friendship between Lively and Swift has reportedly been strained of late, after Swift was swept up in a lawsuit filed by Lively against her It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. However, British gossip columnist Rob Schuter cites multiple sources that claim the relationship was already on the rocks before all that, because Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, allegedly doesn’t care for Ryan Reynolds. One source claims…

Travis just doesn’t trust him. He thinks Ryan’s always ‘on’ — and that rubs him the wrong way.

All the sources referenced in the piece are unnamed, and thus grains of salt must be liberally supplied. But if true, it sounds like hanging out with Ryan Reynolds in private isn’t necessarily that different from the way his fans see him. While some might see that as fun, Travis Kelce seemingly doesn’t care for it, as he finds the Deadpool star to be inauthentic when they hang out together. A second source said…

He hated the double-dating. He felt like it was all optics and no authenticity

It seems, if these claims are accurate, that Travis Kelce never felt he was seeing the “real” Ryan Reynolds, and thus never felt too comfortable around the actor. One assumes that, considering how close Blake Lively and Taylor Swift were, the two men spent a fair amount of time together. But they have allegedly never gotten close themselves.

According to the claims, Kelce did voice his issues with Taylor. This led to the foursome spending less time together, even before there were some much more public reasons for the two women to stop talking. According to another unnamed source…

Travis is blunt and real. Ryan is curated. That contrast never worked.

Of course, now there are a lot of questions regarding the Lively/Swift relationship. Swift’s name has been brought up as part of the legal battle that has stemmed from Lively filing a lawsuit for harassment against Justin Baldoni from their time working on It Ends With Us together. There are claims that the friendship between the two celebrity women is, at best, strained, as Swift is reportedly unhappy about being drawn into the drama.

Maybe Travis Kelce won’t need to worry about hanging out with Ryan Reynolds much anymore after everything that’s happened. Even if he does, I’m sure the two grown men will be just fine together, even if they don’t ever become close friends.