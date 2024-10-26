Insider Claims Ben Affleck Is Ready To Start Dating Again Amid Divorce From Jennifer Lopez, But He Allegedly Has One Requirement For A Partner

Ben Affleck's love life has been nothing short of a rollercoaster in recent years, with his relationship with Jennifer Lopez making constant headlines. The drama has been front and center, from their internet-breaking reunion and Vegas wedding to their split and JLo’s recent divorce filing . Reports suggest that the "Jenny From the Block" singer is moving on and seeing other men again . Now, an insider claims the Justice League veteran is also ready to get back out there—though he has one fundamental condition for any future partner.

According to an inside scoop from Daily Mail , the Batman v. Superman performer isn’t swiping right just yet—nope, he's reportedly being conscientious anyone interested in sharing a latte or cozying up for any upcoming Netflix movies and chill time. Affleck says he wants to keep things casual until the divorce filings are finalized. The source close to the actor told the outlet:

Ben has not given up on relationships and finally feels ready to move forward and start dating again. He is not going to jump into anything serious until the divorce is finalized but that does not mean he cannot date.

The Argo star, who has been open about his struggles with alcoholism , is allegedly prioritizing his sobriety as he moves forward. According to the source, the Oscar-winning actor has made it clear that he wants to date someone who shares his commitment to a sober lifestyle. This condition, the insider reveals, is non-negotiable for the actor as he seeks to rebuild his life post-divorce:

He only wants to date someone who is sober or in recovery. These past two years have been tough for Ben and as he begins to heal, one thing is very clear: his recovery comes before anything. He is not going to put his sobriety in jeopardy.

The report highlights that, although Ben Affleck isn’t currently seeking anything serious, he’s still open to the idea of romance. However, those close to him have reportedly expressed concern , claiming he’s “switched vices” and may have developed a tendency toward becoming a “love addict.” Sources say the 52-year-old Hollywood staple was troubled to learn that his loved ones were worried about a potential relapse, especially after maintaining sobriety for an extended period. Given that the Town star’s battles with addiction have been so public, it’s somewhat reassuring to see him prioritizing his recovery as he moves forward in his dating life.

The source didn’t name any lucky contenders who might catch the A-lister's eye just yet, but they made it clear: the guy is being very selective. If true, that would make sense—after coming out of such a high-profile relationship with all its ups and downs, taking time for self-care and reflection is exactly what he needs. The Good Will Hunting co-writer seems to be prioritizing himself, his family, and his sobriety, which is a positive step forward.

Though Bennifer 2.0 has come to an end, both stars are still busy with their film careers.