Jamie Foxx’s Former Co-Star Explains How She’s Been Handling The Rumors About His Health

Rumors about Jamie Foxx’s health status have been running rampant since his hospitalization. Many stars in Hollywood, from Mike Tyson to his The Jamie Foxx Show co-star Garcelle Beauvais and Tiffany Haddish showed their support for the actor. After Foxx’s daughter provided a hopeful update, another former co-star has opened up about those health status rumors. Dominique Fishback, who starred alongside the actor in Project Power, has now opened up about how she handled the ongoing rumors surrounding Foxx’s current health status.

The Project Power star spoke with People about her former co-star’s current health. Fishback expressed her happiness that Jamie Foxx was “doing well” as he is currently recovering away from the spotlight. That’s why those rumors of the Oscar winner’s reported demise didn’t affect her much compared to other co-stars and fans. The rising star revealed why she wasn’t fazed by those deathbed rumors, saying:

I always just think that Jamie Foxx is superhuman. So it's almost like, if I didn't hear it from somebody close, I didn't really pay any attention to it.

At least, Fishback had the discernment to know unless she heard from Jamie Foxx’s family or close friends, she didn’t need to worry about his health status. It appeared those in Foxx’s circle weren’t too worried about the speculation until things got out of control. Even the Grammy winner’s statement in an Instagram post didn’t quell the gossip. However, his daughter eventually clarified that her father was doing well, and has been out of the hospital for weeks.

After bonding during the filming of Project Power, Dominique Fishback and Jamie Foxx are still collaborating. Foxx is currently helping Fishback to turn her one-woman show Subverted into a special. Even as he continues the road to recovery, he continues to work hard in Hollywood.

While Jamie Foxx is currently healing from his health scare, multiple projects associated with the multihyphenate are moving forward without him. His film Back in Action with Cameron Diaz wrapped in April with his body double filling in for him. Meanwhile, the Fox summer hit Beat Shazam will replace him and his daughter Corrine with Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne, which elicited strong opinions from fans.

Even if the Day Shift star is out of commission, viewers will still see Foxx in theaters this summer. His first release God is a Bullet is coming out on June 23. His other films, the Afrofuturistic romp They Cloned Tyrone and the animal revenge comedy Strays, will premiere on July 21 and August 18, respectively.

While Jamie Foxx might be gone for a minute, Dominique Fishback has continued to build her resume following the success of the viral Prime Video series Swarm. Next, she will be seen in the blockbuster Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which arrives in theaters on June 9. Check out our 2023 movie schedule to see what other blockbusters will drop over the summer.