Jenna Dewan's Fiancé Responded After Fans Thought He Was Laughing At Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz’s Broken Engagement

Everything seemed to be coming up roses for Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz as they got engaged, and the actor finalized his divorce with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. However, it was recently revealed that Tatum and Kravitz split up after three years together. Now, amid that news going viral, Dewan's fiancé, Steve Kazee, got caught in the middle as fans thought he was laughing about this news. Now, he's clarified what his post was about.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz appeared to be ready to say “I do” to each other after spending the past three years together and receiving engagement blessings from Lenny Kravitz . However, on October 29th, it was revealed the Blink Twice couple broke up before tying the knot, which looks like awkward timing because it was just announced that the two would work together in the Zellner Brothers’ Alpha Gang.

Shortly after the world became aware of the engagement being called off, Steve Kazee, made a post on his Instagram Stories (via E! News ) repeatedly writing “HAHA.” Fans were quick to assume this cryptic post was in response to the Magic Mike actor’s breakup. However, the Once actor made a follow-up Story the next day saying his laughing was actually referring to a TikTok about household plants:

A guy can’t laugh about a houseplant TikTok in today’s world I see…[...] It’s funny because it’s relatable. Get a life.

Steve Kazee’s Instagram Story appeared days after news about Kravitz and Tatum broke and a month after Dewan’s divorce from her ex-husband was finalized.

Tatum and Dewan first met on one of the best dance movies Step Up, and they got married in 2009. After nine years together and being co-parents to their daughter, Everly, the duo released a statement confirming their breakup in 2018.

However, the ex-couple's divorce journey was not an easy one as it lasted years while they dealt with various issues. For example, this year news broke that Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike movies factored into their legal battle as Jenna Dewan filed a petition to seek a portion of her ex-husband’s total profits from the films and accused him of hiding part of his earnings. The Vow actor denied these claims.

With the two allegedly in disbelief over how long this divorce battle lasted , everything was finalized in September. The former couple waived spousal support and worked out any custody disagreements privately with a judge, and now it's over.

Amid all that, Jenna Dewan started dating actor Steve Kazee in 2018. They share two children, 4-year-old Callum and 5-month-old Rhiannon. Kazee even played Dewan’s “psychotic” fictional husband in the Season 4 midseason finale of her ABC series The Rookie. Then, in February 2020, it was announced the happy couple got engaged. Now, they're still going strong as they just welcomed a new baby.

Now, when it comes to fans thinking Kazee made fun of his partner's ex, he made sure to clarify that that was not the case. Plus, based on his response, he would prefer if people don't make quick assumptions about those involved with his personal life.