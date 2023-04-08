Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Comment About Ex-Husband Ben Affleck, Says The Press Surrounding Them 'Doesn't Make Me Feel Good'

Even though Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been separated for eight years, the two remain close as friends and co-parents. These days, the former couple have moved on with other partners, Garner is with John Miller , and Affleck is married to Jennifer Lopez , and they seem to get along great. So, now that Ben Affleck is being talked about a lot these days between his new movie Air, his marriage and his Dunkin commercial , his ex-wife was asked about all the press their family gets, and she explained why it “doesn’t make [her] feel good.”

Both Affleck and Garner rarely speak publicly about each other, however, they’ve made it clear they support one another. In this case, the 13 Going on 30 star was asked about the constant attention on her ex-husband, JLo and herself. She also touched on the fact that the Good Will Hunting star/writer seems to always find himself at the center of viral memes . While speaking with The Daily Telegraph , via Harper’s Bazaar , the actress explained why she doesn't like all the press, saying:

I really work hard not to see either of us in the press. It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us. I just try to forget that I'm out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme.

Having the public constantly wanting to know what your doing, and having photographers follow you around cannot be easy to handle, and is likely extremely frustrating. Affleck and Garner share three kids, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14 and Samuel, 11, and I’d imagine that their privacy is also paramount to them.

While Garner understandably does not like the attention, she did make a fun quip about Affleck’s meme-ability, saying:

Although I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!

While Affleck has been unwillingly meme’d many times, lately, he’s opened up about it, specifically in regard to the Grammys. While at the ceremony a seat filler overheard him and JLo talking about how he was being meme’d , and they realized in the moment that the actor’s face would likely go viral. While talking to THR the actor was asked if he minds the memes, specifically this Grammy situation, and he said "no," clarifying that he did have fun that night, and was not angry.

Even though the memes are funny, for the people at the center of them, it can’t be easy to deal with. It seems like Affleck, Garner and Lopez all handle it well, and have done a pretty good job of staying away from all the press they get.

It seems like both Affleck and Garner are very happy with where they’re at, and have been doing well working together to blend their families . Along with co-parenting, both actors have big projects coming out this year. Affleck made his return to the director’s chair with Air, which just premiered on the 2023 movie schedule and will be available with an Amazon Prime subscription later, and he and Matt Damon started their new production company Artist’s Equity. As for Garner, she has a new show on the 2023 TV schedule called The Last Thing He Told Me which will be available with an Apple TV+ subscription on April 14.

So, while Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck understandably don't like all the press that surrounds them, and they live very private lives, they can be seen on screen in lots of new and exciting projects.