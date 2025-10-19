That Time Jennifer Lawrence Literally Served Robert Pattinson Food From The Trash When He Came Over For A 'Gals' Hangout
Trash pandas, meet trash Pattinson.
Jennifer Lawrence is known for telling it like it is, and sometimes, sharing a bit too much. But, even by her standards, her latest story seemed to stun everyone. The Oscar winner recounted a cozy “girls’ night” that took a surprising turn when Robert Pattinson, who appears with her in the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation Die My Love, dropped by, and she wound up serving him food straight out of her trash can. Yes, really. And of course, he ate it.
During her Oct. 17 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, later posted to the show’s official YouTube channel, Lawrence shared the hilariously unglamorous story. What started as a laid-back December hangout with her girlfriends quickly turned into an impromptu (and slightly horrifying) dinner party gone wrong. Lawrence began by explaining the kind of dynamic she has with Pattinson:
So, when The Batman star arrived hungry, the X-Men alum did what any Oscar-winning actress would do — she panicked. Lawrence continued:
Her friends might have been horrified, but the Twilight icon wasn’t even phased. Apparently, the trash dinner was so good that the English A-lister is now deep into method acting, with his latest role being that of a raccoon. Trash pandas, meet trash Pattinson.
Lawrence and Pattinson's Die, My Love is a psychological drama that follows a couple whose relationship unravels when the American Hustle actress' character, Grace, descends into postpartum psychosis. The film’s trailer teases plenty of disturbing and emotionally charged moments. Still, one scene that didn’t make the final preview, and has since become a talking point, involved the two stars performing a naked dance together, which Lawrence described as humiliating.
The actress has also been refreshingly honest about just how strange filming Die, My Love could get. She once recalled being instructed to “move like molasses” and “like you’re in jelly,” all while completely nude, during one of the film’s more unconventional dance scenes. At one point, she and Robert Pattinson were even told to “attack each other like tigers.”
For Jennifer Lawrence, this latest film marks a sharp return to dark, dramatic storytelling after her 2023 comedy No Hard Feelings. For Pattinson, it’s another complex collaboration following The Batman and his recently released sci-fi project Mickey 17 with Bong Joon Ho.
Jennifer Lawrence and her now-infamous trash-dinner guest will share the screen in Die My Love, which opens in theaters Nov. 7 amid the 2025 movie schedule. Let's hope there's not another situation that involves Robert Pattinson pilfering vittles from a trash receptacle as the two promote their film.
