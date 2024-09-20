Jennifer Lopez's Ex Decided To Give Her One Piece Of Advice Amidst Her Split From Ben Affleck: 'Divorce Is Hard'

Celebrity couples are known for making headlines, like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. But arguably the pair that's gotten the most attention recently is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who are splitting up after months of speculation. While the public is waiting to see how the divorce proceedings play out, JLo's ex decided to give her one piece of advice amidst her split from Affleck, saying "divorce is hard."

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck back in August, with the interent exploding as a result. The Enough actress' first husband Ojani Noa recently spoke to The Daily Mail about their time together, linking their divorce with the recenty Affleck breakup news, saying: "I sympathize with both of them because divorce is hard." Later in that same interview he offered some advice for the singer/actress/producer, offering:

Stay single for a while, take 12 months off. If she meets someone new, maybe keep it private and not get ­married again. She has an amazing career and she’s a hard-working, beautiful woman, but when you’re with someone, you have to spend quality time with them and not think about being on camera. I would just say to Jen: you need to be yourself so you can find yourself.

There you have it. While JLo clearly loves love, Noa seems to think that she needs to take some time to be alone after the Affleck break-up. Whether or not this happens remains to be seen, but he is someone who used to know the "Let's Get Loud" singer very well.

Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez dated during the '90s and eventually got married in February of 1997. This was the singer's first marriage, although they would split in January 1998. Since then he's made a number of comments about their time together, and that's continued in the wake of the Affleck split.

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Throughout most of the summer, the public theorized that Bennifer 2.0 might be on their way to splitsville. The pair were photographed without their weddings rings, and reports claimed Affleck and Lopez were living separately. And after months of online debate, it became clear that they were indeed breaking up.

It should be interesting to see if the Bennier divorce ends up being wrapped up quickly, or if it becomes one of the many Hollywood splits that are taking years in court. Just look at Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's seven years in court.

One of the loose ends surrounding Affleck and Lopez is their attempts to sell their $68 million mansion. That's a serious price tag, and the pair are still reportedly going to take a financial loss if it sells thanks to the money they put into renovating it for their family.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Personal aside, both Affleck and Lopez have a number of exciting professional projects coming down the pipeline. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.