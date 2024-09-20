Jennifer Lopez's Ex Decided To Give Her One Piece Of Advice Amidst Her Split From Ben Affleck: 'Divorce Is Hard'
One of JLo's ex has offered his two cents about her recent break-up from Affleck.
Celebrity couples are known for making headlines, like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. But arguably the pair that's gotten the most attention recently is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who are splitting up after months of speculation. While the public is waiting to see how the divorce proceedings play out, JLo's ex decided to give her one piece of advice amidst her split from Affleck, saying "divorce is hard."
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck back in August, with the interent exploding as a result. The Enough actress' first husband Ojani Noa recently spoke to The Daily Mail about their time together, linking their divorce with the recenty Affleck breakup news, saying: "I sympathize with both of them because divorce is hard." Later in that same interview he offered some advice for the singer/actress/producer, offering:
There you have it. While JLo clearly loves love, Noa seems to think that she needs to take some time to be alone after the Affleck break-up. Whether or not this happens remains to be seen, but he is someone who used to know the "Let's Get Loud" singer very well.
Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez dated during the '90s and eventually got married in February of 1997. This was the singer's first marriage, although they would split in January 1998. Since then he's made a number of comments about their time together, and that's continued in the wake of the Affleck split.
Throughout most of the summer, the public theorized that Bennifer 2.0 might be on their way to splitsville. The pair were photographed without their weddings rings, and reports claimed Affleck and Lopez were living separately. And after months of online debate, it became clear that they were indeed breaking up.
It should be interesting to see if the Bennier divorce ends up being wrapped up quickly, or if it becomes one of the many Hollywood splits that are taking years in court. Just look at Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's seven years in court.
One of the loose ends surrounding Affleck and Lopez is their attempts to sell their $68 million mansion. That's a serious price tag, and the pair are still reportedly going to take a financial loss if it sells thanks to the money they put into renovating it for their family.
Personal aside, both Affleck and Lopez have a number of exciting professional projects coming down the pipeline. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.