JLo Turned 53 Today. Naturally, She Celebrated By Announcing She’s Releasing A ‘Booty Balm’ And More

Life has been pretty sweet for Jennifer Lopez as of late. Two decades after splitting from him, Lopez finally married Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, and the two seem incredibly happy. All the while, the entertainment mogul has also been making plenty of business movies, as per usual. Well, today marks a very special occasion for JLo, as she’s celebrating her 53rd birthday, and the star is ringing in this new year of life in a very special way. It turns out she’s releasing a brand-new “booty balm,” and she dropped more exciting news.

Jennifer Lopez made the announcement via a video shared on her newsletter. The star expressed excitement, as she discussed her first-ever “JLo Body drop.” While Lopez has released plenty of products that are aimed at maintaining the skin on one’s face, she believes that something needs to be developed in order to maintain the rest of the body. With that, she’s now presented fans with the aforementioned “booty balm,” and there’s more good news for those who’d love to get their hands on it.

The product, which is targeted at those who want to improve their “assets,” isn’t set to arrive until August. However, the entertainer explained that she pulled a limited quantity of the balm ahead of the drop and is giving her newsletter subscribers early access to it. Though it’s her birthday, it seems the star wanted to give her fans a gift, as their “love and support means so much” to her. On her Instagram, she also shared a post that gives an even better idea of what potential consumers can expect from the product. Check it out down below:

Ahead of this announcement, Jennifer Lopez had been teasing that she had something big coming. She posted a video to Instagram just a few weeks ago, and declared to her fans that it was the “summer of booty.” Reports dropped shortly after, and they alleged that Lopez had filed trademarks for “JLo Body” and “Body by JLo.” It was also said that the new line of skin care products would include oils, tanning, creams, balms, treatments, serums, lotions, bronzers, sunscreen [and] polishes/scrubs.” Needless to say, it would seem that the stories were definitely right when it came to the brand expansion.

The line of new products is definitely exciting, but I’d still wager that right now, the actress and singer is more excited about being a newlywed. The small ceremony she and Ben Affleck had was reportedly very special and saw JLo use a dress from an old movie as her “something borrowed.” (Internet super sleuths are perplexed by the dress and are trying to figure out which of her films it was featured in).

Following the ceremony, Bennifer is planning a second wedding at Affleck’s massive estate in Georgia. It’s an exciting time, as even Affleck’s ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, is excited for them.

Jennifer Lopez definitely knows just how to satisfy her fans, and it wouldn’t be surprising if her most loyal devotees snatch up this first round of “booty balm” quickly. Here’s to many more birthdays for the performer and quick results for those who end up buying the balm.