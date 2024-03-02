Josh Brolin Gets Hilariously Real About What It's Like Sharing The Red Carpet With Fashion Icons Like Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh And Zendaya

The cast of Dune: Part Two isn't just a who's who of young Hollywood—it's also, basically, a supergroup of style icons. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler have been showing up for promo of the Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi sequel in runway-ready spectacles, from Mugler robot suits to metallic chest plates to matching Juun.J. overalls. (Seriously, Zendaya's list of iconic looks alone is longer than a CVS receipt.) And it seems like Josh Brolin is feeling a little left out.

The 55-year-old actor—who plays Gurney Halleck, the former military leader of House Atreides, in the stunning space blockbuster—recently joked to GQ about what it's like to content with his younger, exceptionally chic costars on all of those Dune-related red carpets.

There’s the four highly talented newbies, [doing a] fashion show. And then there’s Josh, who basically thinks he's at a punk a gig and he's moshing. Nobody gives a fuck what I’m going to wear. Unless I'm in a tutu and a leopard-skin thong. Then they'll care.

Brolin, who himself has looked perfectly stylish throughout the Dune 2 promo tour, albeit in notably less otherworldly ensembles than his more youthful counterparts, may not have the wardrobe to rival Chalamet's best red carpet looks, but he clearly has fondness for Timmy and Co.

His Gurney is the mentor and surrogate-father figure to Chalamet's Paul Atreides, the hero of the Dune stories, and that affection seemingly played out both onscreen and off. Brolin co-authored a coffee-table book, Dune: Exposures, alongside the film's director of photography, Greg Fraser, which features snaps of the cast and crew by Greg and poems written by Josh. One such poetic write-up, a particularly loving ode to the dreaminess of Chalamet, recently went viral.

Brolin also told the outlet there's a reason he's "in the movie and why Javier’s in the movie,” referencing castmate Javier Bardem, who plays Stilgar, leader of the Fremen tribe at Sietch Tabr. Together, both actors provide a bit of time-worn gruffness onscreen that's markedly in contrast to their fresh-faced co-stars:

I have this face that looks like it was run over by a truck, or that I fought a mastodon or whatever. And the truth of the matter is, I just want to geek out with other geeks. I didn't even know that for a long time, but I know that now, as a 55-year-old guy, nothing makes me happier than just being in the sandbox with these socially inept geniuses.

One of the most-anticipated movies of the year, Dune: Part Two finally hit theaters on Friday, March 1, which marks the end of this long and legendarily fashionable promotional tour. And though Brolin's own Dune looks might not be as memorable as Anya Taylor-Joy's heavily-corseted frock or Rebecca Ferguson's stunningly goth gown, movie fans will definitely remember his performance onscreen as well as his humor off.

If you need a reminder about everything that happened to Josh Brolin's Gurney, Timothée Chalamet's Paul and the rest of the Arrakis-set characters before heading to the theaters for Dune: Part Two, you can catch up with the first Dune with a Max subscription.