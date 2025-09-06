One Formal Move Taylor Swift Is Allegedly ‘Considering’ Amid Her Estrangement From Blake Lively

As the It Ends With Us legal battle has unfolded, one of the major subplots has to do with Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship . The pop star was pulled into the situation early on as she was name-dropped in messages . Now, there have been multiple reports about how the women have grown apart, with the latest rumor making a claim that the singer might make a formal move to cut a connection with the actress.

Apparently, Swift might stop being the godmother of Lively’s kids. In a report from Radar Online , it was alleged by an insider that she wants to pull away from that title. According to the source, the pop star feels she needs to “draw a line” and make a firm boundary, explaining:

Taylor feels she has no choice but to draw a line. Their friendship collapsed months ago and she doesn't want blurred obligations lingering. That includes her godmother role. She's already considering issuing a formal notice, either through a mutual friend or even a lawyer, to make it clear she's stepping away.

For context, Swift is the godmother of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ kids, James, Inez, Betty and Olin. She also name-dropped their daughters, James, Inez and Betty, in her 2020 album, folklore. It’s no secret how close the pop star was to the family, and she and the A Simple Favor actress were seen out and about together on numerous occasions over the years.

However, they haven’t been spotted together in a long time, with many reports suggesting that Swift is upset about the It Ends With Us legal war between Lively and Justin Baldoni. She got pulled into the situation when the director accused Lively of using her and Ryan Reynolds during a debate over which version of a pivotal scene to use in the Colleen Hoover adaptation.

It was also reported earlier this year that Swift would be subpoenaed (that has since been withdrawn), and amid that, Baldoni’s lawyers made claims that Lively had threatened to release the pop star’s texts with her. However, the Gossip Girl star’s lawyers called that claim “categorically false.”

So, with all that’s been going on, there’s been a lot of rumors about how Swift and Lively’s relationship has been holding up . This latest allegation suggests that they are not close, as the actress did not publicly acknowledge the “Lover” singer’s engagement to Travis Kelce .

Apparently, now, Swift is going to make a big move to disconnect herself from Lively’s family, with the insider claiming:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This goes beyond the question of a wedding invite. It's about setting limits. Taylor doesn't want the godmother role hanging over her or being used against her. She wants to close it off clearly, and that could mean doing it in a formal way.

At the moment, this is not confirmed and is a rumor. So, there’s no official word on whether Swift is going to make an effort to make it clear that she no longer wants to be the godmother of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' kids.

However, the insider claimed that if the “August” singer does do this, it will be her “way of drawing that chapter to a close.” So, as we learn more about this developing situation, and if there is any official confirmation or denial of this rumor, we’ll keep you posted.