Ryan Reynolds Lobbed An F-Bomb At Blake Lively While Trying To Get Ahold Of Bill Murray, Then Admitted It In Public

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are an A-list celebrity couple if there ever was one. They each have very successful Hollywood careers, but are also well known simply for being married to each other. Most of the time, we can only imagine what it’s like in that relationship, but Ryan Reynolds just dropped an apparent inside scoop, which, maybe unsurprisingly, involves a fair bit of swearing.

Ryan Reynolds was a producer on the new documentary John Candy: I Like Me, about the life of the famous comedic actor. During a recent screening of the film in New Jersey (via The Daily Mail), he spoke a bit about the process of getting all the major stars who were friends and collaborators of John Candy interviewed for the film. Reynolds said that getting a hold of Bill Murray was a particularly difficult task, and when he got the call during an inopportune moment, it apparently resulted in tossing an F-bomb at his wife. Reynolds said…

Funny, I'm on my way to some gala thing and I rarely go to a fancy tuxedo [event]. I'm there with my wife and we're about to walk in and my phone buzzes, and I look at it. It says Bill Murray and I go, ‘Bill Murray!’ She goes, ‘We have to go in!’ I'm like, ‘Fuck you!’

Apparently, getting the call from Bill Murray wasn’t a big deal just because getting a call from Bill Murray is always worth freaking out about. Reynolds said that getting a hold of Murray was particularly complicated, as he claims he got the actor’s number from “a friend of a friend of a friend” and that Murray’s voicemail claims the number belongs to a Greek shipping company.

Bill Murray has been staying out of the limelight of late. While he appeared in the recent Ghostbusters movies, he doesn't make movies like he used to. It's certainly possible he might not have returned Reynolds' call for any number of reasons.

The documentary was nearing the point where it would be too late to interview Murray, and not having Bill Murray in a documentary about John Candy would have been truly unfortunate. The pair worked together on SCTV at a few points and made one of John Candy's best movies, Stripes, together.

So when the call came from Bill Murray, of course, Ryan Reynolds freaked out a little bit. It was a call that he’d been hoping for, and no gala event is going to be more important than that.

One hopes Blake Lively didn’t take too much offense at being sworn at. There has allegedly been stress in their relationship of late, largely due to the couple's ongoing legal battle. Reynolds tells the story here like a joke, so hopefully that's how it was taken, even if some reports claim that Lively didn't appreciate Reynolds telling the story.