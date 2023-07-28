Kourtney Kardashian, Christina Hall And Rachel Zegler All Saw Barbie, And Of Course Their Looks Were A+

Barbiecore has taken over celebrity fashion , with everybody from Machine Gun Kelly to Sydney Sweeney to Beyoncé showing off the pink numbers in their wardrobe. The pink craze has only gotten stronger, too, since Barbie began its record-setting run at the box office. Celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Christina Hall and Rachel Zegler have joined in the trend of getting all dressed up to take in Greta Gerwig’s flick starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling — and of course they were looking top-notch as Barbie girls in a Barbie world.

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé were all about the Barbiecore trend when they took the younger members of the Kardashian-Jenner family tree to Barbie World recently, and they even added pink items to their SKIMS and Good American offerings . Their older sister wasn’t to be outdone, however, as Kourtney Kardashian went all out in her pink jorts and matching jacket, as you can see from her Instagram Stories :

(Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

The reality star, who is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker , recently showed off her baby bump in a pink bikini, which she matched with Addison Rae . She wasn’t the only famous face to rock the jorts for a Barbie screening, however, as Rachel Zegler sported her own denim while showing off her perfectly pink heels on Instagram :

(Image credit: Rachel Zegler's Instagram Stories)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes actress has actually been in her Barbie era for a while, and the same can probably be said for HGTV personality Christina Hall. The Christina on the Coast star has been celebrating Barbie in a big way, as part of the home and gardening network’s new competition show, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge . She fully looked the part in a stunning, sparkly pink and blue number at world premiere of Greta Gerwig’s movie in Los Angeles in early July:

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Barbie has achieved some wild stats in just its first week in theaters, along with Oppenheimer, as people take in the “Barbenheimer” double feature . Margot Robbie’s movie has made over half a billion dollars worldwide in just one week, so I’m sure we can expect to continue seeing other celebrities show out for their trips to the theater.

Halle Bailey of The Little Mermaid and Sarah Hyland were two of the most recent stars to show off their Barbie-inspired wardrobe (though we’re kind of more obsessed with their hair ). As mentioned earlier, Sydney Sweeney rocked the Barbiecore in promotion of her own upcoming movie, Anyone But You, and Beyoncé went hardcore with her own design for a performance on her Renaissance tour.