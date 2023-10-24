The Best Halloween Costume Deals To Dress Up As Barbie And Ken, Freddie Krueger, And More

Just because members of SAG-AFTRA might not be able to dress up for Halloween as their favorite movie characters during the actors strike, doesn't mean you can't. With many iconic roles to pick from from 2023's releases alone, whether you opt for scary or cute, or you want to pluck a character straight from CinemaBlend's best horror movies, we've started picking through the likes of Amazon, Walmart, and other stores to deliver the best last minute Halloween costume deals and ideas.

From Barbie to classic horror characters like Freddy Krueger, some of the other top searched for movie characters to dress up as in 2023 include Wednesday Addams, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and the classic Ghostface from the Scream movies.

Whatever you choose to go as this year, there's no judgement here – especially with people out here dressing up as Taylor Swift and her new boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce. Lowkey, iconic behavior.

Barbie Halloween Costumes

Women's Rollerblade Barbie Costume: $27.97 $19.58 at Walmart

Heading to the real world? Not without your rollerblades, you're not. Margot Robbie had many iconic looks in the Greta Gerwig movie, and her florescent, circa the 1970s rollerblading look was certainly at the top of the list.

Women's Barbie Box Costume: $35 $24.50 at Target

There's nothing more Barbie than your very own Barbie boc Halloween costume. Whether you're channeling Barbie, or you believe your Kenough, there's a box for both, making this one excellent couples costume – if you're into that sort of thing. Target currently offers it at the cheapest rate.

Cowgirl 70s Flare Pants Costume: $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Yeehaw! Nothing says Barbie like a pair of hot pink flared pants and a neckerchief. Down by $30, this is a steal and will have you channeling your inner Margot Robbie for Halloween. Now you just need to find yourself a Ken.

Freddy Krueger Halloween Costumes

Men's Nightmare On Elm Street Freddy Krueger Costume: $35 $23.02 at Amazon

Guaranteed to send a shiver up just about anyone's spine, Freddy Krueger is proving to be a popular choice for Halloween this year. So grab your mask and a striped T-shirt and haunt Elm Street and beyond.

Wednesday Addams Halloween Costumes

Wednesday Wig with Plaits, Gloves and Accessories: $18.99 at Amazon

An iconic character, whether you're channelling Christina Ricci or Jenna Ortega, all you need to embody Wednesday Addams is a pair of black braids and an all-black outfit. This Amazon bundle is sure to get you off on the right foot with a wig, jewellery, and gloves.

Super Mario Costumes

Super Mario Costumes And Accessories From $8.99

Dress the whole family in head-to-toe Super Mario. From Mario himself to his bro, Luigi, and even Princess Peach, Walmart has got you covered with costumes for kids and adults.

Ghostface Scream Mask