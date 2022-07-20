Kevin Hart May Have Trolled Dwayne Johnson Over His Mom, But His Impression Of The Rock Working Out Was So Priceless The Actor Even Shared It

Kevin Hart and The Rock have history with each other stretching back nearly a decade. They first teamed up together in Central Intelligence , and that was followed by the Jumanji movies and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. This comedy-action duo has also had a long history of roasting each other all in good fun. Kevin Hart may have recently trolled Dwayne Johnson over his mom , but there are no hard feelings as The Rock felt Hart’s impression of the action star working out was so priceless that he even shared it.

Dwayne Johnson shared a video on Instagram where he and Kevin Hart were asked “According to Google, what is Dwayne’s favorite song ever to work out to?” Hart answered “It’s Raining Men” as he showed off his impression to the laughing Jumanji co-star of him working out with a tight face. We can’t say it’s an inaccurate impression, as the video shows examples of The Rock showing that same face while lifting weights. In Johnson’s caption, he wrote “Oh now I’m the only dude who thinks ‘It’s Raining Men’ is a great workout song! @kevinhart4real you’re an asshole, but this was very funny. My brother Kev doing my ugly workout face is game over.” Take a look at the uproarious video below:

Before this, the prior trolling banter occurred when an interview with Extra revealed that The Rock bought a house for his mother. While The Wedding Ringer star was touched by his co-star’s generous gift to his mom, he couldn’t help but roast that decision by noting that Johnson waited until “a billion dollars later” to buy his mom a house, and that “it’s about fucking time.” While laughing through Hart’s digs, The Rock did have to give some clarification that this home he got his mom was one of several homes he bought over the years for her after his parent’s divorced. But of course, his Central Intelligence co-star still joked back saying “Open your eyes, mom!”

Luckily, these two can mess with each other without it ruining their friendship. In the past, it was actually the former wrestler who impersonated Kevin Hart first when he did an impression of Hart making fun of his budding co-star’s signature arching eyebrow. The Rock’s impression of the Pennsylvania native’s speech pattern was on point! There was also another time the San Andreas star continued his pranks while on the set of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle when he threw a fake spider on his freaked-out co-star. But the Fatherhood actor has thrown some hilarious shade at Dwayne Johnson as well by sharing a hysterical video of the times he trolled him . With the amount of clowning around these two indulge in, it’s no wonder Hart and Johnson have this budding chemistry in every movie they’re in.

The next movie that will star Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson is DC League of Super-Pets , where Johnson voice Superman’s Labrador Retriever and Hart will voice Batman’s Boxer dog. In this animated superhero comedy, a group of superpowered pets must save their Justice League owners who were kidnapped by Lex Luthor. With Jumanji 4 coming to us pretty soon , we may get another possible re-teaming opportunity with this popular comedy-action duo.