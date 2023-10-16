An Up Close And Stunning Look At The Gorgeous Baby Blue Dress Taylor Swift Wore To The Eras Tour Movie Premiere

To say that Taylor Swift had a big weekend would be quite the understatement, as she watched the Kansas City Chiefs play Thursday Night Football and made a surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live before the news became official Sunday that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour had achieved a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office . However, before any of that went down, the artist attended the concert film’s Los Angeles premiere, looking simply stunning on the red carpet in a baby blue Oscar de la Renta gown, and the designer has now shared an up-close look at the dress.

Taylor Swift looked amazing at her movie’s premiere in the strapless gown, which was embroidered with a floral pattern and featured cutouts on its long, flowing skirt. Oscar de la Renta provided a look at the dress on Instagram, as it awaited “finishing touches” ahead of Swift’s big night:

I’m not sure if tanzanite is representative of any specific Taylor Swift era, or if The Eras Tour movie is the start of something new altogether for the artist, but it sure was a gorgeous choice for premiere night. On the red carpet, the artist wore matching blue eyeshadow with her signature cat eye look and red lip, and her hair was done in an elegant vintage-style up-do.

It wasn’t just those along the red carpet who got to witness this beautiful look in person, either. Taylor Swift wore the ensemble as she made surprise appearances at multiple screenings of the concert film, where she sweetly told the audience that they were the main character of the movie. Swifties’ passion, preparation and excitement about the tour was what made it such a special experience for her, the dancers, background vocalists and everyone else, she said.

As if there was any question about fans’ demand to see Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on the big screen, the proof was in the box office numbers. The “Anti-Hero” artist’s film earned $97 million domestically on its opening weekend, beating out the previous No. 1 concert film premiere, Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds, which made $31.1 million over its first three days back in 2008.

What’s more, it’s only a few million dollars away from becoming the highest-grossing concert film of all time, which — at least for another day or so — is Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, which ended its theatrical run with $99 million worldwide.