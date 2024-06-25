Lupita Nyong’o Went Full Flapper For A Quiet Place Day One, And I’m Loving The Roaring ‘20s Vibe

Lupita Nyong'o is no stranger to turning heads while rocking a fashion moment. Favorite looks of the Oscar winner include a stunning breastplate for the Tony Awards and her recent feathered top that was so uniquely beautiful. She is always pulling out all the stops, her recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers was no exception. The Black Panther actress rocked a 1920’s style flapper dress while promoting her latest film, A Quiet Place: Day One, and the look is totally to die for.

In a new Instagram post by Nyong’o, the actress posed in her press tour look and she looks incredible. For the talk show appearance, she wore a custom black sparkly flapper dress by Mônot, paired with gorgeous hoop earrings by De Beers Jewelry. The shoes were also a moment, as she paired the ‘20s inspired outfit with a pair of modern black pumps. The look truly captures the essence of the flapper era while adding a contemporary twist. You can see the full styling from social media below:

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) A photo posted by on

I absolutely adore this fashion moment from Nyong’o. Of course, the Us star’s looks are always great and so elegant, but I love that she is seemingly having fun with fashion for this press tour. The black color keeps things simple, allowing her bright personality to shine while being interviewed by the talk show host, while the fringe bottom has so much movement, bringing a youthful, but still effortlessly classy element to the ensemble. It suits her so well, and I’d love to see her rock more throwback looks in the future.

Much like her dress, Nyong’o dazzled in the Late Night with Seth Meyers interview . She effortlessly promoted the movie while also telling great stories, including one about her developing a vocal injury and being on vocal rest for three months. I guess if you’re going to be on vocal rest, a movie about the importance of being silent is truly a great choice. Always the queen of style, she found a way to communicate the news of her silence to others by incorporating the message into her outfits. Thankfully, she is all healed up for the talk show appearance and was able to rock the flapper dress without a button or a sign.

The look also works perfectly with what she’s promoting. Trailers for A Quiet Place: Day One tease a terrifying new addition into the A Quiet Place franchise, offering a deeply serious and characteristically incredible performance by Nyong’o. However, much like the actress’s outfit, there is still something fun about the horror movie franchise. Audiences love being scared, and getting together with a group of friends to see a scary blockbuster summer movie is such a fun experience. The horror prequel is truly one of the most anticipated movies of 2024 , and Nyong’o’s draw is a big part of that.

You can see Lupita Nyong’o in A Quiet Place: Day One when it hits theaters on June 27th . It is one of the buzziest films of the year, so make sure you check it out on the big screen while you can. For more information on other exciting titles heading to cinemas in the near future, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule.