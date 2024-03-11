Margot Robbie Switched From Black To Gold For The Oscars After Party, And It Was A Corset Look To Boot

The 2024 Oscar winners have been crowned, and and another page in cinematic history has been written in bold, colorful ink. Part of that story producer/actor Margot Robbie, whose work on Barbie saw the massive blockbuster painting the world in Barbiecore pink. But by time the 96th Academy Awards came around, it was all about black and gold switcheroo for the Birds of Prey star. Oh, and did I mention that Margot’s after party look involved a very on trend corset?

Well, that lack of previous mention doesn’t matter now, as there’s photos from Vanity Fair’s 30th anniversary Oscar Party that show off this fantabulous outfit to the world. You can take a look at the Academy Award nominee's flawless fit -- which is a gold bodysuit from Mugler per Page Six -- in the image below:

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

It truly does feel like the corset look has found new life as a recent red carpet fashion trend. The 2024 Grammys’ corset explosion feels like ground zero for this look’s resurgence; so by time Margot Robbie arrived at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts this past Sunday, the brief was clear. And, as one would have expected, Robbie landed the look with an effortless flair.

While this might be the final sendoff for her film's awards campaign, and the Barbiecore fashion movement for the time being, it’s been a hell of a ride. Reading over the details provided by the leading lady's stylist Andrew Mukamal, Margot Robbie’s meticulous Barbie press tour fashion involved trying on tons of dresses that paid tribute to Mattel’s iconic creation. So, when awards season glam kicked off, it wasn't too much of a surprise that Margot Robbie’s fashion started to shift.

Black became the color of the moment, with highlights of the home stretch of the season including a pre-BAFTA little black dress , as well as Ms. Robbie’s pink accented SAG Awards ensemble . By the time we saw her at this weekend’s 96th Academy Awards, she was back in black and absolutely losing it over Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” performance .

Some outlets, like Harper's Bazaar, have even dubbed last night's black Versace dress a "revenge dress," seemingly tying Margot Robbie's lack of a Best Actress nomination into the equation. Well, if that's the case, then allow me to start the campaign to call this golden corseted look "Margot Triumphant," as the contrast between both looks suggest a shift from darkness to celebration.

When we reach the end of an awards season like this past one, the looks are as memorable as the performances or the awards handed out for the evening. It was certainly a night of impressive costume changes. And, even during an occasion where “naked” John Cena went from cock sock to a very Scarlett O’Hara-inspired look and Ryan Gosling donned the Barbiecore pink to sing his heart out, Margot Robbie nabbed the gold when all was said and done.