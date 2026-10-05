Marvel Loves Its Fans 3000 For Hitting Box Office Record (But I Can’t Get Over One Fans’ James Cameron Comment)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, one that continues to be wildly popular both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While fans are looking forward to the Avengers: Doomsday, those who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were recently treated to Endgame returning to theaters. The studio posted a video thanking fans for it beating Avatar and becoming the highest grossing movie of all time (again), and some fan responses were excellent.

Avengers: Endgame's re-release crushed at the box office, allowing The Russo Brothers' blockbuster to once again overtake Avatar's record. This is partly thanks to Endgame: Encore's new scenes, which got folks re-watching on the big screen. You can see how the studio celebrated this accomplishment below:

Endgame has once again beaten the first Avatar movie, and is the highest-grossing movie of all time. This is understandably something for the studio to celebrate, especially given recent box office bombs like The Marvels. And it might be an indication as to how well Avengers: Doomsday is ultimately going to do when it's released in December.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Fans are sounding off in the comments section of this post, but there's one in particular that really cracked me up. It's a joke about how James Cameron might react to Endgame winning, which you can read below:

James Cameron ain't gonna take this lightly he firing up his motion capture set up as we speak.

I'm sorry, but this really had me LOLing. Cameron and the Russos seem to have a good attitude about their movies' competition, but it's funny to imagine the Titanic visionary suddenly getting to work on the Avatar franchise in order to retake the top spot. If Endgame can add a few scenes for the Encore addition, why can't James Cameron do the same for the first Avatar film?

The above comment isn't the only funny one that was posted in response to Marvel's announcement. There were a number of other memorable ones in the comments section, some of which include:

Bro went from "I love you 3000" to "I've destroyed 3000 universes" 😭🥀

Give it two months, see what happens

"We won, Mr. Stark."

You’re welcome🥱❤️ jus show why Thor was crying tho

The last comment was a reference to Deadpool & Wolverine, which also performed well at the box office. In one scene at the TVA we see Thor crying over Deadpool, with both Ryan Reynolds' character and the audience begging for more context. We'll just have to see if that ends up happening in Avengers: Doomsday or another one of the other upcoming Marvel movies.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Avengers Endgame: Encore is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list, and Doomsday will follow suit on December 18th. We'll just have to see if it ends up having the same wild success as the last Avengers flick.