Megan Fox Drops Photos Of A Daring Outfit And Apparently Side Butt Is The Latest Thing

At this point Megan Fox is almost as synonymous for daring fashion as she is for movie roles like Jennifer’s Body and Transformers. The actress has lit up the red carpet in recent years (as well as varying other events) with looks including a bright blue see-through skirt , a pants-free blazer ensemble , and that doesn’t even include the disco hot pants she rocked for Beyoncé’s big birthday shindig this year. Now, she's back in an outfit proving side butt is the latest trend.

In an Instagram post, Megan Fox opens up about having to attend two events in one night. For one of the events she wore a glam white strapless look, but for the other event she went a whole lot more outside-the-box, choosing a black fishnet getup with some silk pieces providing some coverage.

You can take a look at both outfits below, which the star jokingly captioned with a Harry Potter reference, “When is it time to just stay in bed and eat gingerbread watching Half Blood Prince?” Another example of Fox slaying the caption as much as she killed it in the look.

Given Fox is the woman who kicked off the year of the naked dress, seeing her in another (semi) sheer look should not be a huge surprise. Still, what’s interesting about the side butt on this dress is that it’s an unusual silhouette. She pulls it off with confidence and she managed to surprise with a major fashion moment once again.

The more notable black look was one Fox wore to the GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood. She attended with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly and their pals Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. They all complemented one another in black ensembles, as well, with MGK also wearing a creamy sport coat with tie sleeves.

(Image credit: Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GQ)

It's certainly a fashionable double date, but from the sounds of things it's one Megan Fox may have wanted to actually skip this time around. The holiday season is tough on plenty of people as family events, work events, and more pile up, but I'd imagine it's even more strenuous on celebrities as their events stack up around the holidays as well, and there are obligations to attend and be seen.

In fact though, Fox has had a busy year overall, working her way through premieres and press for projects like Good Mourning (which she made with MGK) and Big Gold Brick. Her 2023 events should be even more high-profile, as she'll have the premiere of The Expendables 4 on the 2023 movie schedule, as well as Johnny & Clyde coming up. That's sure to mean some additional fashion moments, and we'll be here every step of the way.