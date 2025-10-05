See Anne Hathaway And Simone Ashley Step Out (As Paris Fashion Week’s The Perfect Time For A Devil Wears Prada 2 Reunion)

We may not be getting The Devil Wears Prada 2 in time to make the 2025 movie calendar, but that doesn’t mean its stars aren’t putting in the work in the meantime. Anne Hathaway met up with Simone Ashley — one of many exciting additions to the sequel’s cast — at Paris Fashion Week, because what would be a more perfect setting? So, of course the big question is: What were they wearing?

Anne Hathaway — aka Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada universe — attended the Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2026 show on October 4 at Paris Fashion Week, where she ran into Simone Ashley, whose role in the upcoming sequel has not been confirmed. Take a look at their gorgeous outfits:

(Image credit: Photo by Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images for Balenciaga)

Their reunion was caught on camera, showing the Oscar winner spotting her colleague from behind. Anne Hathaway exclaimed, “Simone Ashley?!” with the two sharing a long hug and squealing at each other before making their way into the show. They reportedly sat in the front row, holding hands as they watched Pierpaolo Piccioli make his debut as Balenciaga’s new creative director.

Anne Hathaway showed off a style that’s quite a departure from the vivacious backless number we saw earlier this year on a magazine cover or the stunning sheer jumpsuit that gave Audrey Hepburn vibes. At the fashion show she sported a graphic tee with floor-length train, which she paired with black wide-leg trousers. She accessorized with full-length leather opera gloves, black stilettos and black sunglasses.

Simone Ashley went simple and sophisticated in a black leather minidress and matching handbag.

The actress may be new to The Devil Wears Prada, but she’s no stranger to on-screen fashion, as she’s worn some of the best gowns on Bridgerton. Ashley was even present at Milan Fashion Week, when the iconic meeting between Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestley and Anna Wintour took place.

Members of the cast were in Italy to film scenes for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which they did during the Dolce & Gabbana show. Can you imagine walking the runway and seeing Miranda Priestly and Stanley Tucci’s Nigel Kipling in the front row?

It doesn’t appear that Anne Hathaway and Simone Ashley were filming in Paris when they met up at the Balenciaga show but, in addition to Milan, much of the cast — which features Emily Blunt, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprising their roles — has been seen filming around New York City. In fact, sneaky photographers have been able to spoil several outfits from the upcoming movie.

With The Devil Wears Prada 2 not hitting the 2026 movie schedule until May 1, fans have plenty of time to refresh themselves on the world of Miranda Priestly and co. by streaming the 2006 classic — one of the best movies of the 2000s, in fact — with either a Hulu subscription or a Disney+ subscription.