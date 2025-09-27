Meryl Streep Looked Stunning While Filming The Devil Wears Prada 2 At A Real Fashion Show With Co-Stars, And I’m Loving The Video

We may have to wait to see The Devil Wears Prada 2 when it comes out among the 2026 movie releases, but attendees of the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show during Milan Fashion Week were just graced with a sneak peek. More specifically, attendees soaked in the presence of Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly, as Streep and the cast filmed at the event. There's even video of the event, and Streep looks absolutely stunning.

Can you imagine feeling the hard stare of Miranda Priestley in the wild? It would be an honor, I’m sure. Although I wasn't able to be there myself, our sister site, Marie Claire, captured footage of the moment involving Streep. Check out the Instagram post:

A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag) A photo posted by on

Yeah, this is too good. Meryl Streep was spotted sitting alongside co-star Stanley Tucci and one of the exciting new The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast members, Bridgerton's Simone Ashley, was sitting behind her as well. Streep was also sitting next to supermodel Naomi Campbell as she took in the prestigious fashion show.

Marie Claire’s senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage reported that Streep was “in character” and “gave a few nods of approval” as she watched the show. She even waved at Anna Wintour (who partially inspired Miranda Priestley) during the appearance.

Apparently, there had been rumors swirling all week about the movie character stopping by, but LeSavage recalls nearly falling out of her seat when the moment happened. In the video, you can definitely see Streep's appearance at the event was well received, as everyone in attendance seemed to stand up and capture the moment upon her entrance. I’d imagine that entrance will be in a scene in the upcoming sequel.

Since The Devil Wears Prada 2 began filming back in June, the cast has been spotted all over New York City in various fashion-forward ensembles. Previously, Meryl Streep blew fans away when she stepped out in a red ball gown on the way to the Metropolitan Museum of Art with Kenneth Branagh, who is set to play Miranda’s new husband. Fans have also seen Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt out and about in character, and Sydney Sweeney was even allegedly seen on set even though she was never announced in the cast.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

The Devil Wears Prada is available on Disney+ alongside a host of other great films. For $9.99 a month, customers can get the new ad-supported plan. Also, go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month. You can also save 16% by pre-paying $159.99 for a year.

Along with the return of the key cast from the 2026 movie, Lucy Liu is in the movie along with Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Caleb Hearon, Rachel Bloom, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman. The director of the original movie, David Frankel, along with screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, are also both back in their respective roles.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We don’t have a lot of details about the storyline of The Devil Wears Prada 2. However, Streep’s recent appearances, including her latest takeover of the Dolce & Gabbana show provides a clue about Miranda Priestly’s status within the universe of the films. By the looks of it, she still has high influence in the fashion industry, and I'm excited to see her -- and by extension, Meryl Streep -- command the big screen again.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1, 2026. Until then, I’m all in on all these Miranda Priestly appearances and, if you want to revisit her other fits, stream the original 2006 film using a Disney+ subscription.