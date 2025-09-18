The Devil Wears Prada 2’s Lucy Liu Breaks Her Silence On Joining The Film

Lucy Liu has been a fan-favorite actress for her starring roles in Charlie’s Angels, Kill Bill and CBS’s Elementary. Recently, she’s added one of the highly-anticipated 2026 movies to her resume as one of the new cast members of The Devil Wears Prada 2 . Amidst the film already going viral for all its fashion looks as production continues, Liu has made her first public comments about being part of it.

It was announced Lucy Liu had joined the cast of 20th Century Studios’ The Devil Wears Prada 2 back in July as filming was already underway. Here’s what Liu shared about her time on the project:

I had a great time and it was really fun, and it's always nice to be part of something that people are excited about and that is connected to fashion. Fashion can be so many things — it can be political, and it can be whimsical. That, to me, is what's fun about a movie like that, that's more classic than you would think.

Liu spoke about the exciting fashion-forward comedy release to People while at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program luncheon in New York City on Tuesday. We don’t currently know who Liu will be playing in the sequel, but she certainly has her own history working in the world of fashion, such as through collaboration with Alexander Wang, among other brands.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will see the return of Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestley, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling and Kenneth Branagh is reportedly playing Miranda’s new husband . Along with Liu, Justin Theroux, The Office’s B.J. Novak, Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley, My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom and comedian Caleb Hearon also are in the movie. Sydney Sweeney was also allegedly seen on set as well.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 took over Avengers: Doomsday ’s prime summer release date when the Marvel movie moved to the holiday season, which means it will kick off the season on May 1, 2026. We’ll be curious to see how it stacks up with other summer titles like The Mandalorian and Grogu, Masters of the Universe, Toy Story 5, Supergirl, Minions 3, the live-action Moana movie, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and the new Tom Holland Spider-Man movie.

Disney just found some success with another comedic sequel with early 2000s nostalgia in this summer’s Freaker Friday starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. The movie is currently the No. 21 highest grossing movie of 2025 with a $148.5 million worldwide gross (per Box Office Mojo ) and still going against a reported $45 million production budget.

The first The Devil Wears Prada was certainly a big hit back in 2006, making $326.5 million worldwide with a summer release date, placing it in the top fifteen movies of the year. Lucy Liu sounds excited for its coming release, and her comments only have us more interested in what her role will be.