Pedro Pascal's Sister Lux Pascal Praises The Fantastic Four Star For Supporting Her Trans Identity Early On
"It was just so affirming for me..."
Pedro Pascal has been in all over 2025 movie releases and TV shows his work in The Last Of Us, Marvel epic The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and his A24 films Eddington and Materialists (or the one no one is talking about). But he’s also been making headlines for his avid allyship to the LGBTQ+ community, especially in support of the trans community. From wearing the viral “Protect The Dolls” shirt to speaking out against J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans rhetoric, as well as simply supporting his sister and fellow actor, Lux Pascal. And his support goes way back!
Lux Pascal is an actor to watch in her own right as her first leading role, Miss Carbón, is set to come out for those with a Netflix subscription later this year. As we get ready for the movie, which is a biopic about trailblazing trans coal miner Carlita Antonella Rodríguez, the siblings talked about their relationship for Elle. While Pedro is 17 years older than his sister, they spoke of a longtime close bond between them. As Lux pointed out during their conversation:
It’s likely pretty unknown to most that prior to Pascal’s fame, which really took off starting with his role in Game Of Thrones in 2014, Pascal wrote a play four years earlier called Flaca Loves Bone, which was directed by Sarah Silverman. The play is about a “fictional world” where a transgender prostitute (Flaca) and a runaway boy (Bone) fall in love (via Instagram). Pascal was writing a trans love story years before Lux would transition. Lux also said this of her brother’s early acceptance of her:
Lux Pascal, who is currently 33, came out publicly as transgender in early 2021. The actress said in a feature (via People) that they started receiving hormone treatment the summer before along with saying her transition has been “very natural for everyone” in her family after previously coming out as nonbinary to them. Pascal added this during their recent conversation:
Lux Pascal has certainly been a supportive sister of Pedro Pascal, between sharing her emotional thoughts on his The Last Of Us ending and casting hopes for the Marvel universe. Pedro's support of his sister is genuine and sweet, as she dives into one of the upcoming LGBTQ+ movies on the way (and we imagine the Juilliard graduate will get many more roles if she’s anything like her brother). It’s rare representation to see a public example of allyship amongst siblings in Hollywood.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
