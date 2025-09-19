Pedro Pascal's Sister Lux Pascal Praises The Fantastic Four Star For Supporting Her Trans Identity Early On

Pedro Pascal has been in all over 2025 movie releases and TV shows his work in The Last Of Us, Marvel epic The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and his A24 films Eddington and Materialists (or the one no one is talking about ). But he’s also been making headlines for his avid allyship to the LGBTQ+ community, especially in support of the trans community. From wearing the viral “Protect The Dolls” shirt to speaking out against J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans rhetoric, as well as simply supporting his sister and fellow actor, Lux Pascal. And his support goes way back!

Lux Pascal is an actor to watch in her own right as her first leading role, Miss Carbón, is set to come out for those with a Netflix subscription later this year. As we get ready for the movie, which is a biopic about trailblazing trans coal miner Carlita Antonella Rodríguez, the siblings talked about their relationship for Elle . While Pedro is 17 years older than his sister, they spoke of a longtime close bond between them. As Lux pointed out during their conversation:

I remember thinking that if there was anyone in the family who knew who I was before the rest of the people did, I just knew that you knew. Even the play that you wrote [Flaca Loves Bone, about a trans heroine and a young man who fall in love], I weirdly feel like I was connected to it before I knew.

It’s likely pretty unknown to most that prior to Pascal’s fame, which really took off starting with his role in Game Of Thrones in 2014, Pascal wrote a play four years earlier called Flaca Loves Bone, which was directed by Sarah Silverman. The play is about a “fictional world” where a transgender prostitute (Flaca) and a runaway boy (Bone) fall in love (via Instagram ). Pascal was writing a trans love story years before Lux would transition. Lux also said this of her brother’s early acceptance of her:

I remember I was 16 or something, and for the first time, I was going out with this man who was a lot older than me, and I remember you were looking at me and you told me, because you were afraid, and it was just a little fling, but you were like, 'Uh, yeah, it’s because you’re my little sister.' I don’t know if you even remember that moment, but it was just so affirming for me to be like, Yeah, he knows. He knows who I am. You were treating me like your little sister from the very beginning.

Lux Pascal, who is currently 33, came out publicly as transgender in early 2021. The actress said in a feature (via People ) that they started receiving hormone treatment the summer before along with saying her transition has been “very natural for everyone” in her family after previously coming out as nonbinary to them. Pascal added this during their recent conversation:

Well, you, in my imagination, are my muse… With Flaca Loves Bone being such early evidence—I wrote that in 2009. But when I’m building things in my imagination, I see you before I see myself.

Lux Pascal has certainly been a supportive sister of Pedro Pascal, between sharing her emotional thoughts on his The Last Of Us ending and casting hopes for the Marvel universe . Pedro's support of his sister is genuine and sweet, as she dives into one of the upcoming LGBTQ+ movies on the way (and we imagine the Juilliard graduate will get many more roles if she’s anything like her brother). It’s rare representation to see a public example of allyship amongst siblings in Hollywood.