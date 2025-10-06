NFL Fans Joked About Bills Fan Avoiding 'Coldplay Moment' On Sunday Night Football, But Another Reason For Hightailing It Makes More Sense Here

Sunday Night Football proved to be quite wild, as the New England Patriots stunned the undefeated Buffalo Bills. However, it wasn't just the game itself that had NFL fans talking. A person in the stands is now making headlines for bolting from his expensive seats during the primetime rivalry, with some suggesting it might be another "Coldplay moment." But could there be more to the story here?

For those who aren't in the know, the Coldplay cheating scandal involved a CEO and his employee being caught on a jumbotron while in a loving embrace. The story went viral earlier this year and was parodied by marketing companies and other celebrities alike. With that, many noticed this wild live call by Sunday Night Football commentator Mike Tirico, at which point a fan started a bizarre sprint away from his seat seconds after catching a football. Take a look at the clip by way of this X post:

The Bills fan in the Matt Milano jersey had his moment 😂NEvsBUF on NBCStream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/50853nwya1October 6, 2025

The hilarious play-by-play of the odd moment was great enough, but the question remains why this man decided to sprint away. Was it possible he was evading his own controversial incident? That's what some on the internet would like to believe.

Fans Joked The Man Was Escaping A "Coldplay Moment"

Almost immediately, jokes began popping up on X from those watching the game on NBC or with their Peacock subscription. Knee-jerk reactions are what X is best for, so I'm hardly surprised the Coldplay quips came in almost immediately after that sprinting situation happened on air:

Milano jersey guy ditching his side piece before he takes her to a Coldplay concert next week [Bills] vs [Patriots] [NFL] - @Marco_Batts15

That dude at the Bills game ran out of the place like he was just seen at a Coldplay concert. - @NickLewis37

Bro didn’t want his own Coldplay moment - @Bills_Fan_69

Are we sure he wasn't kissing his co-worker and he happened to look up and surprise! Ball appears in his hands. He was shocked that he was caught and people reported a Coldplay song started at the very same moment. Looks like his marriage is over. [Ball Gate] [Go Bills] - @CodysdadSteve

That man was not about to get Coldplayed lmao. - @aydenn99

I think it's safe to say that no one wants to get "Coldplayed" in 2025, whether they're up to anything shady or not. Even so, I don't think this was what was happening, and the NFL rulebook may hold the answers to this strange moment.

The NFL's Policy On Game Balls Might Be The Actual Reason He Ran

Josh Allen's relationship with actress Hailee Steinfeld has made him a household name, but fans of the Buffalo Bills have long hailed him as a legend. He seems like the first quarterback in years capable of eventually bringing the Bills a Super Bowl title, so anything he's touched is worth its weight in gold in the area.

The Bills fan caught an errant pass from the Hallmark movie-watching MVP and began booking it toward the exit. Why? According to the Daily Mail, it's not policy that fans are allowed to keep NFL game balls. Unlike Major League Baseball games, American football games have regulations for how the balls are managed, and there is only a finite amount approved for each game.

In short, it seems feasible that this fan quickly realized a game ball from Josh Allen would be valuable, provided he could escape the stadium with it. As such, he wasted no time in making his way for an exit, perhaps hoping to flip it online or proudly display it in his man cave. Of course, this is just speculation, as we don't know for sure at this time what that man did once the cameras stopped following him.

The NFL season is playing out amid the 2025 TV schedule, and there's plenty of football left to be played as we reach the back half of the year. I can't wait to see who ends up in the playoff race, and what other wild moments the camera will catch involving fans in the stands.