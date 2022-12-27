Khloé Kardashian Carried A $5,000 Bag That Looked Like An Ornament To The Family Holiday Party, Then Used It As A Gingerbread House Decoration

The Kardashian/Jenner clan have been wildly famous and successful for a number of years at this point. And as a result, many fans look to the TV personalities for wish fulfillment when it comes to things like makeup and fashion. There’s always a ton of content coming from the Kardashians during the holidays, like their over the top Christmas cards . Khloé Kardashian recently carried a $5,000 bag that looks like an ornament to the family holiday party, then used it as a gingerbread house decoration. Let’s break it all down.

Just like us, the Kardashian/Jenner family and their children recently got together to celebrate the Holidays , sharing glimpses of their time together on social media . Khloé Kardashian got in on the fun herself, rocking a festive Judith Lieber handbag that looks like a Santa ornament. But as she shared on Instagram, the $5k accessory ended up being used to decorate a gingerbread house. Check it out below, courtesy of Khloe’s Instagram Story:

(Image credit: Instagram)

There you have it. While this Judith Lieber clutch didn’t get slathered in frosting, it did seemingly get included in the Gingerbread House decoration for Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson. That’s one seriously expensive display, and I have to wonder if it helped her win any potential decorating contests within the family. How many points does fashion get awarded when it comes to Gingerbread?

Khloé Kardashian shared this glimpse into the Kardashian party to her whopping 285 million Instagram followers. And seeing such an expensive handbag used during a Gingerbread House decoration definitely turned heads. Smart money says these clutches are going to be flying off the shelves by fans trying to get that same look. Let’s just hope they have the cash to spare.

It looks like another person besides Khloé Kardashian loved that Judith Lieber clutch: her daughter True . Khloé shared a few photos from the holiday party on her main feed, which featured True holding on to that expensive and kitsch accessory. Check out the images below,

While many of us spent the entirety of the holidays in our pajamas, the Kardashian/Jenner family unsurprisingly went for full glam. This should be a surprise to no one, as Khloé and her famous sisters are never seen without a full face of make-up. And when they know they’re being photographed the entire brood usually swings hard fashion-wise . That includes their family parties or those infamous holiday cards.