Riley Keough Nearly Got Andrew Garfield Sick On The Set Of A Movie, And Peanuts Were Involved

Riley Keough and Andrew Garfield once starred in the A24 movie Under the Silver Lake. This under-the-radar summer flick is about how the disappearance of a young man’s neighbor causes him to get wrapped up in a dangerous conspiracy. If you thought the movie itself was very chilling, the 34-year-old actress revealed how she almost got Garfield sick on-set due to a peanuts-related incident.

Peanut allergies are very common with some cases being fatal if left untreated. Andrew Garfield is one of those people who can’t ingest peanuts, unbeknownst to his Under the Silver Lake co-star at the time. While Riley Keough spoke to Vanity Fair , she recalled the time she almost got Garfield sick on-set after she ate a peanuts-related snack.

I was in the makeup trailer, and I was eating, like, a granola bar or something, and I was about to shoot a scene where I have to kiss Andrew. And the makeup lady was like, 'Are there peanuts in that?' And she like, ran away and got the producer, who’s a friend of mine. The producer came in and was like, 'Riley, Andrew's very allergic to peanuts, and we have to shut the set down. It shouldn't have been at craft [services], and I don't know why they're on set.'

It’s nuts (pardon the pun) how a little peanut snack could shut down an entire production. I do agree with Keough there that snacks with peanuts shouldn’t have been offered on set if The Social Network actor had such a severe allergy. So really, the blame shouldn’t be put on her. This wouldn’t be the first time that Andrew Garfield has had to deal with his peanut allergy with co-stars before. According to Unilad , he did an interview with Marie Claire magazine back in 2011 about how he had dinner with his co-stars from his TIFF film Never Let Me Go and suffered an allergic reaction from what he was eating. Garfield recalled how petrified Carey Mulligan and Keira Knightley were for him and how embarrassed he was going into anaphylactic shock at dinner with him.

Thankfully, there were no allergic reactions to be had after the A24 flick’s makeup lady averted what could have been a disaster. Riley Keough continued to talk about how relieved she felt that no tragedies took place after eating her peanut-flavored granola.

And I was kinda just like, ‘Oh fuck, that's crazy.’ But also thank God that this woman caught it, because I had no idea!

Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough have continued to have prosperous acting careers. The granddaughter of Elvis Presley recently co-directed and co-produced the Cannes Film Festival release of War Pony which was shown in select theaters on July 28th. As an actress, she’s well-known now for being part of the cast of Daisy Jones and the Six . Through Keough’s musical talents and stellar acting, she managed to land her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress. After taking a break from acting following being a part of award-nominated movies like Tick, Tick…Boom! and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Garfield’s got a new rom-com under his belt with Florence Pugh. These talented actors really do have their work cut out for them.