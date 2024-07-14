After Ryan Reynolds Grabbed Martinis With Hugh Jackman And Shawn Levy At A Pub, He Dropped A Funny James Bond Comment

Nobody seems to be having more fun on a press tour than the cast of Deadpool & Wolverine . Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been doing anything for a laugh, including making street meat look like Wolverine’s claws , and even carrying around a dog they lovingly call “Dogpool” at press events. Even if they are having fun promoting their latest film, the stars still won’t miss out on an opportunity to wind down after a busy day. Jackman recently posted a photo with Reynolds and director Shawn Levy enjoying martinis during a dinner together. Of course, Reynolds couldn’t resist leaving a sarcastic (and hilarious) James Bond-centric comment under the adorable photo.

I personally can’t get enough of behind-the-scenes hangout photos from the D&W press tour. The stars seem to truly be bonding (no pun intended) and deepening their friendship even more. Hugh Jackman decided to take a break from his fake feud with Ryan Reynolds to post a more earnest photo of the two of them sipping martinis with Shawn Levy. He included a sweet caption, referring to the group as “best friends” and shouting out the bartender who prepared their beverages. You can see the post from the Logan star’s Instagram below:

They look like they are having an absolute blast. The Australian seems to be trying to stop himself from laughing even harder than he already is, and the goofy martini sips from the other two are both funny and adorable. The Free Guy star also noticed how silly the men looked enjoying their drinks and noted they didn’t look at all as cool as the one and only 007:

This is why none of us will ever be James Bond. Who drinks a martini this way?!? I look like a cocker-spaniel after a long walk. Are my arms not working? Why can’t the drink come to me?

The self-deprecating humor is killing me and is one of the reasons that so many people like myself love Ryan Reynolds so much. He has a point… the movie star fully positioned himself over the martini almost like he was terrified of the beverage spilling. But, let’s be honest, does anyone actually look cool sipping martinis? James Bond may be the only person who ever made that drinking that beverage look cool. Those glasses are truly just asking for trouble. There are probably more people that resemble Reynolds drinking a martini than 007.

Ironically, while neither of the upcoming Marvel movie's leading men will probably ever play Commander Bond, the role is still seemingly up for grabs right now. Since the conclusion of Daniel Craig's stint as the character, many have been eagerly anticipating the announcement of the next 007 lead. Reports have suggested that the gig will go Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who's played coy about whether he's been cast.

While Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are far from likely Bond candidates, I think fans are happy seeing them in their Marvel roles and making jokes off camera. The two have natural casual chemistry in their personal lives, and I can’t wait for that to be projected on the big screen. Reynolds’ Deadpool character has been teasing the presence of Wolvie for two movies now, and Jackman joining the third film feels like such a big moment. The trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine tease hilarious banter and NSFW jokes that the franchise is known for, and it's one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Maybe I’ll just grab a martini at the theater and enjoy the film like the featured duo.

You can check out Deadpool & Wolverine when it hits theaters on July 26th. You can also stream the first two movies in the series now with a Disney+ subscription . For more information on other exciting titles heading to the cinemas this year, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule .