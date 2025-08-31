See Mark Ruffalo Slip And Call Emma Stone ‘Emily,’ Leading To A Sweet Discussion About Her Real Name

When you’ve been in Hollywood as long as Emma Stone, fans tend to think they know just about everything about you. But even two-time Oscar winners have little quirks and stories that pop up in interviews. When her Poor Things co-star Mark Ruffalo slipped and called Emma “Emily” in a joint interview, it led to some laughter. However, it also sparked a surprisingly sweet exchange about her real name and how much she’d love for folks to call her by it.

The moment happened while the pair were playing LADbible’s Agree to Disagree game. The conversation had already gone delightfully offbeat, with the two debating their favorite Spice Girl and revealing their go-to McDonald’s orders. Yet it was Ruffalo calling her “Emily” that really stood out in the clip, which you can watch in the Instagram video below:

As seen above, the two laughed about their mutual love of McDonald’s, the Zodiac actor recalled buying his costar a few late-night meals and McFlurries before blurting out: “You’re my best friend, Emily…Emma.” The La La Land star immediately grinned and set the record straight for the crew watching. She quipped:

My real name is Emily, he knows my name…

The crew burst into laughter, and Stone leaned into the moment with her signature comedic timing. She added:

I always have to make that clear…‘Emily…Blunt?!’

Ruffalo kept the bit going: “People are like, ‘Her name’s not Emily.’”Stone playfully finished the thought, “You’re like, ‘Oh, buddy, if you only saw her birth certificate.’”

The Cruella lead, who has been going by “Emma” professionally since her teens, was born Emily Jean Stone. She initially tried to join the Screen Actors Guild under that name, but it was already taken. That’s when she adopted “Emma” as her stage name — though in past interviews, she’s admitted she sometimes still misses being called Emily.

That interview moment highlights how Ruffalo and Stone balance humor with honesty in press interviews, which is part of why fans eat these clips up. Whether they’re joking about McDonald’s orders, trading quips about their co-stars, or, in this case, accidentally pulling back the curtain on something as simple as a stage name, it makes them feel more relatable. For two actors with Oscars, Marvel blockbusters, and critical darlings under their belts, it’s refreshing to see them break out of promo-speak and just have a real conversation.

What started as a slip of the tongue turned into a genuinely sweet moment, giving fans a glimpse of just how natural the chemistry is between The Hulk actor and The Easy A breakout. Watching the two laugh their way through it only reinforces why their on-screen dynamic works so well, because they clearly just enjoy being around each other.

Emma Stone’s 2025 movie schedule is busier than ever. She recently sparked plenty of debate with Ari Aster’s Eddington , and her next project, Bugonia, a dark comedy–sci-fi thriller that reunites her with Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos on October 31. Mark Ruffalo, meanwhile, has been reportedly returning as Bruce Banner in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.