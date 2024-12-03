Someone Asked Megan Fox About Her Fashion Choices While Pregnant And Her Answer Totally Checks Out

Actress Megan Fox has been a public figure for decades, and consistently makes headlines thanks to her professional and personal life. She's made countless headlines for her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, and broke the internet when Fox announced she was pregnant online. Despite this big change, the Jennifer's Body actress has kept making bold fashion choices during public appearances. Someone asked Fox about her fashion choices while pregnant and her answer totally checks out.

Since announcing the news about her and MGK's bundle of joy, Megan Fox was seen rocking lingerie on the red carpet. The 38 year-old movie star was asked by People about some of her maternity fashions, where she got honest about her thought process. In her words:

I really don’t dress differently while pregnant. My maternity style is pretty much the same look as my regular style except I modify [it] to be comfortable as the months progress.

Touche. Megan Fox makes bold fashion choices, so why would it be any different when she was pregnant? She's just going to have to adjust some of her looks as her baby bump grows over the next few months. Suddenly I'm hyped to see her back on the red carpet ASAP.

From premieres to her wild Halloween costumes, Megan Fox has never been one to wear subtle or muted looks. And we shouldn't expect that to change because of her pregnancy. Later in the same interview, the Ninja Turtles actress explained hat she's been rocking lately, saying:

I am wearing a lot of comfortable cashmere in creams, black, and cocoa. I'm still in heels — stiletto boots, sling backs.

Is anyone else's feet suddenly hurting? Wearing heels can be difficult for most people, let alone when they're front-heavy thanks to a baby bump. And considering how many women's feet swell while pregnant, Megan Fox is definitely going to turn heads by continuing to rock her heels.

News of Megan Fox's pregnancy with Machine Gun Kelly served as a positive sign about the state of the celebrity couple's relationship. The pair had some very public issues in recent years, which began when Fox deleted their photos together back in 2023. Since then there have been a ton of rumors about what's been going down behind the scenes, although she shut down rumors of his infidelity.

Since all this drama went down, Fox and MGK have been reportedly doing a ton of work at therapy. They're clearly in it for the long haul, and are expanding their family with a baby. Although it' still unclear if/when they might actually head down the aisle and tie the knot.

Professionally, Megan Fox doesn't currently have any projects coming down the line. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.