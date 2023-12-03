Someone Photoshopped Travis Kelce And Ryan Reynolds On Viral Photo Of Taylor Swift And Blake Lively, And Now I Can’t Unsee It

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are well-known for showing their love for each other through public trolling and social media digs, and now it looks like they're getting their friends in on the fun too. A day after the Gossip Girl alum showed off her signature sense of humor in support of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift , her husband dragged Travis Kelce into the social media antics by sharing a Photoshopped image that I will never ever ever ever be able to get out of my brain. Like, ever.

When Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hit theaters in October, Beyoncé supported the “Cruel Summer” singer at the premiere, and Taylor Swift was sure to return the favor for the London premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé . Swift and Blake Lively looked like they had a blast, as photos of the besties went viral. This proved to be too good an opportunity to pass up for one fan, who edited Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds’ images over their ladies’ faces, and the Deadpool actor shared the resulting image to Instagram Stories :

(Image credit: Ryan Reynolds' Instagram Stories)

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively brought the heat in the original image shared by Swift at the Renaissance premiere, but the guys definitely held their own. Travis Kelce wore a smoldering expression that seemed to convey complete confidence in his girlfriend’s gorgeous silver gown. Ryan Reynolds, meanwhile, held onlookers’ attention with some intense eye contact as he caressed not-really-Travis’ thigh.

I am going to be haunted by this image in the best way, and it obviously caught Ryan Reynolds’ attention, as he joked in text over the image that, “I feel like I should remember this.”

It’s unclear how much Ryan Reynolds and Travis Kelce have gotten to hang out in real life (in other words, outside of hilariously Photoshopped situations) since the Kansas City Chiefs player started dating Taylor Swift. The Welcome to Wrexham star, however, did accompany Swift and Blake Lively to the tight end’s game against the New York Jets — though he and Hugh Jackman were largely ignored by NFL commentators who seemingly only had eyes for the “Anti-Hero” singer.

And speaking of The Wolverine star, Hugh Jackman got in on the viral Photoshop fun as well, sharing another take on the Taylor/Blake pose on his Instagram Stories:

(Image credit: Hugh Jackman's Instagram Stories)

Honestly, it's the claws for me. Apologies, I'm sure, to Travis Kelce for the erasure.

After Taylor Swift was seen at several NFL games to cheer on her beau, Travis Kelce attended one of Eras Tour concerts in Argentina, where she created a special moment for the Chief , in addition to changing the lyrics of “Karma” to reflect the new relationship. Swifties have seemingly given Kelce their stamp of approval, and it would seem that being folded into Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ social media hijinks is even further proof that the romance is going strong.