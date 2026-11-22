Joseph Zada has had a lot to say about the process it took to become Haymitch in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, so I wasn’t surprised he had more to say. However, the actor “being completely honest” about something he didn’t like wasn’t on my Bingo card… and this time it’s not about how Zada’s hair is different . The actor shared his hot take about Sunrise on the Reaping making him say ‘Lenore Dove’ over and over, and I have to admit, he has a point.

The actor brought the energy while discussing the movie during a BBC Radio 1 interview, and two of his co-stars had to step in to lend a helping (and humorous) hand. When it came to saying his girlfriend’s name, he didn’t understand why he had to say the full thing:

I did not want to say 'Lenore Dove.' Didn’t want to say the full name. Didn’t want to say the full name! What are you talking about? Actually, I shouldn’t go that far. But like it’s your girlfriend! That’s why I went to darling a lot. But like you have to say the full–there’s not many people you have to say their full name the whole time.

While Zada explained, Whitney Peak, who plays Lenore Dove, first chose to stay out of it, saying, “I’m so quiet right now.” Something tells me she’s heard this hot take a few times while filming. The actor shared that he attempted to sneak in a “Lenore,” but director Francis Lawrence wasn’t having it and would correct him. Zada assumes the precise name was a Suzanne Collins choice, which is the second time Peak playfully intervenes by shushing him.

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His energy would make fans proud, as I’ve seen plenty of hot takes regarding the book-to-screen adaptations . Those were mostly back in the Peeta vs. Gale days. Thankfully, Zada's other co-star, Mckenna Grace, sweeps in at the last second to clarify his comments:

I think that the point, before you get yourself in trouble, is that Joe is trying to make, as his media-trained translator, I think that you’re trying to say that because ya’ll have such a close bond, you didn’t wanna feel like you were calling her her full government name the whole time.

Nothing was as enjoyable as watching her and Peak attempt to explain the name to him. Peak suggested it was like saying the name ‘Mary-Anne’ and that Lenore Dove had an invisible hyphen. Fans will also appreciate her giving Lucy Gray a shout-out. However, the actor shared that part of the problem had to do with the accent. He has previously discussed working to nail the dialect , so, understandably, it would trip him up.

Zada assures us that he did become “accustomed” to the name, and that it just “felt unnatural originally” for him to say the “lovely beautiful name.” He's definitely bringing the Haymitch charm to life. This energy is one of the many reasons fan response has been largely positive. This is no small feat, as a lot is riding on this movie given its connection to The Hunger Games trilogy, and knowing we'll be seeing the original actors back. Even author Suzanne Collins was emotional seeing Woody Harrelson come back for the movie.

We'll finally be able to see Zada as Haymitch now that the movie has come to the 2026 schedule this weekend. This also means fans will be able to count how many times Zada says "Lenore Dove." Hopefully, someone will count the number.