'Like Holy Water Touching A Demon' Teyana Taylor Has A Lot To Say About Losing At The Oscars

The 98th Academy Awards winners were announced last night, and Best Supporting Actress was one of the most speculated-about categories ahead of the ceremony. Amy Madigan ended up taking home the gold for her performance in Weapons, beating out Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Wunmi Mosaku and Teyana Taylor. Now Taylor, who played Perfidia Beverly Hills in One Battle After Another, has shared her thoughts about losing at the Oscars.

This all started on X when someone commented on a video of Taylor hugging her One Battle After Another director Paul Thomas Anderson when he was walking onto the stage to accept the Best Director Oscar about how this was the “third video in a row” they’d seen of her “wildin” at the event. Then another user shared the video of Taylor standing up to cheer for Madigan when she won Best Supporting Actress and said they “knew from the first hour something was off.” That’s when Taylor chimed in, writing in her own X reply:

The world holds so much misery that miserable hearts forget the face of happiness. They grow comfortable being sore losers, so when they see real sportsmanship it unsettles them! like holy water touching a demon. Because clapping for someone else’s victory requires something many people never learned…how to win with grace & pure joy, and how to lose with grace, chin up & dignity.

That’s quite the gracious way for Teyana Taylor to look at not just her losing Best Supporting Actress, but life in general. With so much negativity in the world, why not cheer for someone else’s success? Sure, Taylor would be been pleased to take home the Academy Award, but it’s also important for her to accept that loss with a level head and pour energy from there into supporting others rather than linger in a dark mental space.

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At least she didn’t go home empty handed this awards season. Teyana Taylor won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture in January, and she’s earned numerous other accolades for her performance in One Battle After Another. Perfidia Beverly Hills was part of the revolutionary group French 75 with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Pat Calhoun, and together they had a daughter, Charlene. However, Perfidia abandoned her family to continue her revolutionary activities. Then after being arrested by Colonel Lockjaw, she was put into witness protection in exchange for information on French 75, only to then flee to Mexico.

Now that the latest awards season is behind us, we can look at what’s ahead for Teyana Taylor. Following her time starring opposite Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in the Netflix subscription-exclusive The Rip, she’ll next be seen in 72 Hours, which will be on the same streaming platform and opens on a yet-to-be-announced date on the 2026 movies schedule. After that, Taylor be heard in the animated movie Slime, which doesn’t have a release date yet.