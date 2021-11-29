The Best Cyber Monday Deals Ending Tonight
It's been a heck of a ride this Cyber Weekend. Let's go out with a bang for your buck.
Cyber Monday is almost over, which means some of the year’s best deals are about to come to an end. Products can’t be on sale forever, and while some companies will quietly extend their discounts into the near future, a whole lot of them will Cinderella style pull the plug as soon as the clock strikes midnight. As such, we’ve decided to pull together a quick list of some of our favorite deals that are ending tonight.
There’s a wide variety of different product types here. From DVDs and Blu-rays to streaming devices to televisions to just weirdo collectibles. Black Friday and Cyber Monday know no boundaries and neither does our (exquisite) taste. So, if you’re looking to do some last minute shopping for other people or you just want to load up a bit more for yourself (no judgment), here’s a list of great Cyber Monday deals ending tonight.
Best Buy: Insignia™ - 43" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition TV - $229
Hulu: Get one year of Hulu's ad-supported plan - $0.99 cents/month
Amazon: Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote - $19.99
Amazon: Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray] - $72.99
Apple: 2020 Apple iMac, 21.5-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage - $799
Paramount Plus: One month free of the Essential Plan ($4.99/month after trial) or ad-free Premium Plan ($9.99/month) on Paramount+.
Amazon: Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa - $599
Sling TV: Buy one month, get one free for $35.
Amazon: The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy - $59.99
Amazon Prime Video: The platform has tons of add-ons for $0.99 cents/month for up to two months, including: Starz, Showtime, AMC Plus, Paramount Plus Premium, Discovery Plus, Epix, Noggin, Britbox, Lifetime Movie Club, and more.
