Trending

The Best Cyber Monday Deals Ending Tonight

By last updated

It's been a heck of a ride this Cyber Weekend. Let's go out with a bang for your buck.

Amazon Fire Stick Cyber Monday Deal
(Image credit: amazon)

Cyber Monday is almost over, which means some of the year’s best deals are about to come to an end. Products can’t be on sale forever, and while some companies will quietly extend their discounts into the near future, a whole lot of them will Cinderella style pull the plug as soon as the clock strikes midnight. As such, we’ve decided to pull together a quick list of some of our favorite deals that are ending tonight.


There’s a wide variety of different product types here. From DVDs and Blu-rays to streaming devices to televisions to just weirdo collectibles. Black Friday and Cyber Monday know no boundaries and neither does our (exquisite) taste. So, if you’re looking to do some last minute shopping for other people or you just want to load up a bit more for yourself (no judgment), here’s a list of great Cyber Monday deals ending tonight.

Get this Smart TV at the Cyber Monday price here

Best Buy: Insignia™ - 43" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition TV - $229

Get this Smart TV at the Cyber Monday price here

View Deal
Get Hulu at the Cyber Monday price here

Hulu: Get one year of Hulu's ad-supported plan - $0.99 cents/month

Get Hulu at the Cyber Monday price here

View Deal
Get a Fire Stick at the Cyber Monday price here

Amazon: Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote - $19.99

Get a Fire Stick at the Cyber Monday price here

View Deal
Get it at the Cyber Monday price here

Amazon: Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray] - $72.99

Get it at the Cyber Monday price here

View Deal
Get 2020 iMac at the Cyber Monday price here

Apple: 2020 Apple iMac, 21.5-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage - $799

Get 2020 iMac at the Cyber Monday price here

View Deal
Get Paramount+ at the Cyber Monday price here

Paramount Plus: One month free of the Essential Plan ($4.99/month after trial) or ad-free Premium Plan ($9.99/month) on Paramount+. 

Get Paramount+ at the Cyber Monday price here

View Deal
Get Fire TV Omni Series at the Cyber Monday price here

Amazon: Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa - $599

Get Fire TV Omni Series at the Cyber Monday price here

View Deal
Get Sling TV at the Cyber Monday price here

Sling TV: Buy one month, get one free for $35.

Get Sling TV at the Cyber Monday price here

View Deal
Get it at the Cyber Monday price here

Amazon: The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy - $59.99

Get it at the Cyber Monday price here

View Deal
Get Amazon Prime Add-ons at the Cyber Monday price here

Amazon Prime Video: The platform has tons of add-ons for $0.99 cents/month for up to two months, including: Starz, Showtime, AMC Plus, Paramount Plus Premium, Discovery Plus, Epix, Noggin, Britbox, Lifetime Movie Club, and more.

Get Amazon Prime Add-ons at the Cyber Monday price here

View Deal
Cody Beck
Cody Beck

Morbidly curious pizza enthusiast with a heart of gold. Has no time to hear why you think The Office is overrated and is pretty sure the meaning of the Universe can be found in the movie Cats. Co-host of American Hauntings Podcast. Inaugural class of Enstitute, an entrepreneurial alternative education program written about by Forbes, The New York Times, and PBS.