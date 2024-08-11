Things With Ben Affleck And JLo Might Have Seemed Great At First, But Her Inner Circle Reportedly Hadn't Been Happy: 'They Don't Get Along And There's Still Bad Blood'

Speculation continues to surround the state of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship , which sources say is set to end in divorce. While neither one of the stars has spoken out publicly about where they stand, supposed details about what led to the split have surfaced. Most insiders have seemingly conveyed the notion that Bennifer 2.0 started on a positive note, which is arguably what led Lopez and Affleck to get married in 2022. Now, it would seem that amid the marital strife, there was also some purported drama between Affleck and members of JLo’s inner circle, who were allegedly unhappy with the second-chance romance.

It’s specifically been reported that one person who has taken issue with Ben Affleck over the years is the “Jenny from the Block” singer’s manager, Benny Medina. The entertainment manager, who’s long overseen JLo’s professional affairs, has apparently not been high on Affleck since he and the songstress first dated during the early 2000s. While Medina apparently wasn’t too thrilled when his client reunited with Affleck, he’s said to have “kept his mouth shut.” As for where Medina and the Good Will Hunting star currently stand, a source for Page Six didn’t mince words when sharing claims about their feelings for each other:

The two of them can’t stand each other. They don’t get along and there’s still bad blood.

If sources are to be believed, there may be a key reason for this alleged animosity between the two men. Benny Medina, who reportedly orchestrated Jennifer Lopez’s rise to fame during the ‘90s, ultimately split from the multi hyphenate in 2003. And, per Page Six’s sources, Ben Affleck played a role in that decision. Medina eventually started working with Lopez again several years after her breakup with the Oscar winner in 2004. When it comes to the manager’s feelings amid Affleck and Lopez’s second try at a romance, the news outlet’s source said the following:

His attitude was, ‘I’m gonna say nothing.’ [There] was no, ‘Good for you,’ but also, [he] wasn’t negative. He knows her and he knew she was going to marry him no matter what, so what’s the point?

It would also seem that Ben Affleck doesn’t have too many people in his corner as far as Camp Lopez is concerned. The source went on to say that only one person in Jennifer Lopez’s orbit truly liked him:

No one, except [Lopez’s] mother, likes Ben Affleck. He’s a triple-A a–hole.

This isn’t the first time that it’s been reported that the Air director didn’t get along with one of his wife’s friends. Reports of purported animosity between him and Leah Remini, one of JLo’s best friends, have also arisen in recent years. Remini allegedly tried to warn the Atlas star about getting back together with the Accountant actor and, as a result, the two gal pals supposedly had a falling-out. Remini also didn’t attend Bennifer’s wedding and, while that was initially chalked up to a personal obligation on the King of Queens alum’s part, it’s now said that she wasn’t invited. Remini has reportedly reconciled with the Hustlers star amid the latter’s marital issues.

As far as the public knows, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have not had contact with each other for some time. They even reportedly spent their wedding anniversary apart this year. Nevertheless, amid Affleck’s moving into a new home , Lopez has spent time with his daughter , Violet, which has reportedly created a tricky situation amid the reported divorce. We can only take the news regarding Bennifer’s supposedly pricey reconciliation , Benny Medina and co.’s thoughts and more with a grain of salt right now. Time will tell when Affleck and Lopez themselves will finally clarify the status of their relationship.